From Conway Police Department reports
Girlfriend accused of hiding boyfriend from police
A woman is charged in a felony hindering apprehension case after reportedly allowing her boyfriend to hide in her apartment even though he was wanted in connection to an aggravated robbery case.
Agent with the Eastern Arkansas Fugitive Task Force went to Daja Keshauna Haynes’ apartment on May 29 looking for Deante Smith. However, the 21-year-old woman said her child’s father had since moved away to Forrest City, according to a felony probable cause affidavit.
Conway officers ran into Smith outside the Glenwood Townhouses on July 9 when following up on a suspicious vehicle complaint. Though 22-year-old Justin Cantrell Mays was arrested on suspicion of theft by receiving following the incident, the report police did not arrest Smith at the time because they were unaware he was wanted.
Once the Conway Police Department found out Smith was wanted in connection to the aggravated robbery case, officers alerted EATF agents on July 10 that Smith was at the apartment complex the day before.
According to the report, task force agents went over to Haynes’ apartment to ask her a second time if Smith was in her home. The 21-year-old woman told authorities Smith was recently at the residence but that he had already gone back to Forrest City. Haynes also told police she would not let them search the residence to see if Smith was inside, even though she had let them search the home in May.
Once the officers on scene said they would obtain a search warrant to look for Smith, the report states Haynes gave them the OK to search the apartment.
When searching the apartment, authorities noticed there were bits of insulation underneath the attic’s entrance. At this point, authorities climbed into the attic, where the report states they found Smith “hiding under insulation.”
Police moved to arrest Haynes on suspicion of hindering apprehension or prosecution, a Class B felony, “due to her initial lies and stalling the search to allow Smith time to better hide himself.”
According to the report, the woman threw her cell phone to Smith’s brother, Devonte, when she found out she would also be arrested on the day in question. Devonte reportedly ran into another room and hid the phone under a couch cushion.
Online records show that Devonte was also arrested and charged with a misdemeanor-level tampering with physical evidence charge and that Haynes has since posted a $10,000 bond in the case filed against her.
Tipster’s complaint leads to arrest
A Conway man is behind bars after police reportedly found marijuana wax and other drug paraphernalia in his motel room.
An anonymous tipster told authorities that 37-year-old Jason C. Thompson had about 1 ounce of methamphetamine in his room at the Skyline Inn, according to an incident report.
The tipster called police around 3 a.m. July 12.
According to the report, the anonymous tipster said Thompson, who was also wanted on a parole absconder warrant, tricked him into driving him to Memphis, Tennessee, to pick up 1 ounce of meth.
Conway officers went to Thompson’s room at the Skyline Inn after confirming his warrant was still active and arrested him, the report states. Because the 37-year-old also had a search waiver filed against him, officers on scene also searched the motel room and his vehicles.
When searching the room and Thompson’s vehicles, police reportedly found marijuana wax, a glass pipe, a grinder, two digital scales a box of plastic baggies and more. Police did not find any methamphetamine, the report states.
Thompson was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class B felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; following the incident. Online records show he was still behind bars in the Faulkner County Detention Center in lieu of a $7,500 bond as of Tuesday afternoon.
