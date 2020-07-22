From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
Neighbor alerts police after seeing man hit girlfriend
A Mayflower man is accused of beating his girlfriend at the couple’s apartment on July 11.
Decedrius D. Joshua, 36, is charged with aggravated assault on a family or household member, a Class D felony, after attacking his girlfriend on July 11 when she refused to let him drive because he’d been drinking alcohol on the day in question, according to an incident report.
Authorities were called to the apartments on Combs Road in Mayflower by a woman who said she could hear a couple “yelling and screaming” upstairs. The woman who called 911 also said she saw Joshua punch his girlfriend in the face, according to deputy MacKenzie Gulley’s report.
As the deputy pulled up to the apartment complex, she saw Joshua holding a towel to his face. Though the 36-year-old said he did not want to talk to her about what happened, the report states Gulley asked Joshua why his face was bleeding.
“I saw the blood on Mr. Joshua’s face and asked him what injuries he had,” the deputy’s report reads in part. “He removed the towel from his face to reveal a piece of his chin hanging down.”
The 36-year-old man told the deputy his girlfriend bit his chin, ripping off the skin.
Joshua’s mother had taken the girlfriend somewhere else following the incident but brought the woman back over to the apartment so she could talk to police. According to the woman’s statement, she bit Joshua in self defense.
Joshua had been drinking alcohol that day but wanted to drive somewhere, the woman said. When she intervened and said he could not drive, “he started hitting her and there her on the ground.”
At one point, the woman said she was unable to breath during the altercation because Joshua was choking her.
The 36-year-old was arrested on scene and taken to the Conway Regional Medical Center to get stitches before being taken to the Faulkner County Detention Center.
Online records show the Mayflower man posted a $7,500 bond on July 13 and is scheduled to appear Aug. 3 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing.
Conway man runs from police, arrested in field
A Conway man who reportedly fled police on July 12 is behind bars in the Faulkner County Detention Center.
John Christopher Ballard, 30, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony; careless and prohibited driving, an unclassified misdemeanor; driving a motorcycle without a motorcycle license, an unclassified misdemeanor; fleeing on foot, a Class A misdemeanor; and he was also cited for having fictitious tags after allegedly fleeing sheriff’s deputies on July 12.
According to an incident report, Sgt. Andrew Dixon first saw Ballard driving his motorcycle along Highway 64 near Skunk Hollow Road when the 30-year-old suddenly turned onto Hart Lane. Ballard turned from Hart Lane onto Skunk Hollow Road before getting back on Highway 64 as the deputy followed behind him.
The deputy turned on his blue lights to pull Ballard over after the Conway man reportedly weaved into the center lane while looking back at the deputy as he was driving.
Instead of pulling over, the Conway man began waving his arms and weaving in and out of his lane and the center lane, the report states. At one point, Ballard pulled into the Sunny Gap Exxon gas station “as if he was going to stop” but “accelerated back onto Hwy 64” as Dixon pulled in behind him.
Ballard took off running from police after he crashed his motorcycle into the ditch on Mace Circle. The Conway man ran behind a house, jumped two fences and into a field in an attempt to evade deputies.
Authorities caught up to the 30-year-old when he fell in the field near a pond, according to the report.
The report also states police found two syringes and a scale in Ballard’s backpack
Ballard admitted he threw his wallet into the grass while running from police because he had “a little” bit of “dope” in it. According to the report, police did not find the suspected methamphetamine when they first searched Ballard’s wallet. However, as they neared the jail, Ballard asked Dixon to look for it a second time because he “didn’t want the jail to find it.”
“Once I arrived at the jail, I pulled [his] wallet out of the backpack and began looking through the wallet,” Dixon’s report reads in part. “I located a small plastic bag with a white powdery substance inside of a small pocket inside the wallet along with Mr. Ballard’s ID.”
Online records show that as of Wednesday afternoon, Ballard remained behind bars in the county jail on a $5,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.