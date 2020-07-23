From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
Resident wanted for not paying child support
A Conway man is wanted in a felony nonsupport case for reportedly failing to pay more than $13,000 in child support.
Ricky M. Faulkinbury Jr., 31, was ordered in September 2014 to pay $60 a week in child support for his son, according to a felony probable cause affidavit.
Online records show that Faulkinbury has not paid child support since Feb. 22, 2018, and was behind $13,180 as of April 30.
The felony charge was filed against Faulkinbury on July 14.
Woman uses ex-husband's info for electricity
A Conway woman is suspected of using her ex-husband’s information to open an account with Entergy.
The woman’s ex-husband found out about the account fraudulently opened under his name when he got an alert from Credit Karma, according to an incident report.
The Stuttgart man recognized the address linked to the account and told sheriff’s deputies on April 20 that he suspected his ex-wife had used his name and information to open the account.
Taylor Lee Hunt, 26, of Conway went to the sheriff’s office on May 18 to talk to authorities about the allegations against her. According to her statement, she had asked her ex-husband about opening the account prior to doing so. However, she also told police her ex-husband never gave her permission to use his information.
“When they separated, she was not able to get a new Entergy account opened at the address in Conway until the old bill was paid off,” Sgt. Chad Pruett wrote in his report after talking to Hunt about the case. “Taylor told me she talked to [her ex-husband] about using his information to open an account in Conway. She said he did not say no but he also did not say yes.”
According to the woman’s statement, her ex-husband “was aware of her using his info to open an account.”
The 26-year-old woman was formally charged on July 14 in Faulkner County Circuit Court with one count of financial or non-financial identity fraud, which is a Class D felony.
Boy shot with pellet gun at babysitter's house
A Faulkner County man was charged with second-degree battery after reportedly shooting a boy with a pellet gun while the two were “playing around and goofing off,” according to an incident report.
Michael Leon Blizzard, 31, was charged on July 15 with second-degree battery of certain persons, a Class D felony, after another Guy resident called police on July 13 to report an incident that happened to her son while he was at the babysitter’s house.
According to the mother’s statement, she dropped her son off with Blizzard’s wife on July 11 because she had to go out of town. When she picked up her son later that day, Blizzard told her “to be nice to him since he shot him several times.”
The woman said she decided to file a complaint after her son said the spot he was shot at with the pellet gun “was starting to sting.” After taking a closer look at her son’s back, the woman said she found a puncture wound with bruising around it.
The boy told police the incident happened while he and Blizzard were “goofing off.”
At one point, the boy said he was under the bed “and thought they were still joking around” when he heard Blizzard say, “I have something for you, boy.”
“[The boy] stated as he was crawling out from under the bed Mr. Blizzard opened the bedroom door and shot him in the back with a pellet gun,” the incident report reads in part.
Blizzard later told police he “did not know the gun was loaded with the incident occurred.”
Online records show the Faulkner County man has since posted a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear Aug. 3 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.