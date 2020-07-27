From Conway Police Department reports
Man throws drug from window during traffic stop
A Conway man faces several drug-related charges after authorities found out he threw a pipe, marijuana and methamphetamine onto the ground after he was pulled over, according to an incident report.
Brian Scott Johnson, 41, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia to manufacture meth or cocaine, a Class B felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony; tampering with physical evidence, a Class D felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; tampering with physical evidence, a Class B misdemeanor; and driving left of center, an unclassified misdemeanor; following a July 16 traffic stop.
According to an incident report, Sgt. Matthew Tucker pulled over the brown Chevrolet pickup truck Johnson was driving on the night in question after he saw the 41-year-old “cross over the double yellow line” on Harkrider Street.
When the officer walked up to the passenger side window of the Chevrolet truck, Johnson reportedly told the officer he swerved over the double yellow line because he was “messing with his cups that were in the cup holder.”
The officer said he could tell Johnson seemed nervous and also said that he noticed the Conway man kept looking back at his center consul, which was cracked open.
Another officer pulled up to the scene to assist Tucker. According to the report, the other officer found a pipe, a bag of marijuana as well as a black bag that had suspected methamphetamine in it lying on the ground beneath Johnson’s window as officer Tucker walked away to run the 41-year-old’s information through the dispatch center.
After finding the drugs on the ground, officer Jonathan Vince arrested Johnson and Tucker searched the 41-year-old man’s vehicle. During the search, the report states police found three syringes and a digital scale that had suspected methamphetamine residue on it.
Online records show that Johnson was booked into the Faulkner County Detention Center at 10:16 p.m. July 16 and that he later posted a $25,000 bond on July 23.
Conway man facing residential burglary charge
A 22-year-old man is accused of breaking into a Factory Street resident’s home on July 20.
Brandon Terrell Sanders of Conway was charged with residential burglary, a Class B felony, and first-degree criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor, after reportedly breaking into a residence in the 500 block of Factory Street.
Authorities were called to the residence in question on July 20. According to an incident report, the woman who lives at the residence immediately identified Sanders as the man who kicked in her front door.
The woman told police that Sanders was out in the driveway when she told him to leave. When the 22-year-old refused to leave, the woman said she took a picture of his license plate.
Sanders became “enraged” when the woman took a picture of his license plate, she said. At this point, the woman told police she ran back into her home and locked the door behind her. However, Sanders followed her and “kicked in her door and began shouting at her.”
While he was inside the home, Sanders is accused of picking up a piece of the door frame and running toward the woman with it.
According to the woman’s statement, there was a nail sticking out of the end he waved at her.
The 22-year-old was arrested at a residence on Second Street following the incident in question.
Sanders claimed he acted against the woman in self defense and also told police she had punched the mother of his child.
Police questioned witnesses about the incident, and they all described the incident just as the woman who called police did, the report states.
Sanders was ultimately arrested and booked into the Faulkner County Detention Center at 2:10 a.m. July 20. Online records show that he posted a $2,500 bond at 5:17 p.m. July 10 and that he is scheduled to appear next on Aug. 3 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.