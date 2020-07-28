From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office and Greenbrier Police Department reports
Little Rock woman leads police on high-speed chase
A Little Rock woman is behind bars in lieu of a $5,000 bond after reportedly leading police on a chase last week.
Jane Margaret Breite, 33, is charged was fleeing, a Class D felony, and reckless driving, a Class B misdemeanor, after allegedly leading sheriff’s deputies and assisting agencies on a high-speed chase shortly after 10:30 p.m. July 20 from Highway 25 near West Cadron Road into Van Buren County.
According to an incident report, deputy Steve Sumner initially tried to pull Breite over after she nearly struck his vehicle head-on on Highway 25. As he turned around and turned on his blue lights, the deputy said he saw the gray 2015 Nissan Sentra that Breite was driving “swerve into the oncoming lane and pass another vehicle at a high rate of speed, uphill, into a blind curve just south of West Cadron Road.”
The Little Rock woman swerved into oncoming traffic and passed other vehicles in blind curves at speeds ranging from 85 mph to more than 100 mph, the report states. The deputy also noted in his report that Breite ignored the stop sign at the four-way stop in Wooster and sped through the town at 85 mph on the night in question.
Breite reportedly sped through several stop signs and stoplights before Arkansas State Police Trooper Hunter Glover ultimately stopped the 33-year-old woman using a pursuit intervention technique (PIT) maneuver on Highway 65 in Van Buren County.
The Little Rock woman lost control of her vehicle after the trooper conducted the PIT maneuver, according to the report.
“The vehicle lost control and left the roadway to the right, coming to rest on Salle Ann Road near 2466 Hwy 65 in Van Buren County,” the incident report reads in part.
As officers arrested the 33-year-old woman, the report states she “insisted she did nothing wrong and that is why she did not stop” and was “verbally abusive” toward officers on scene.
Jail staff at the Faulkner County Detention Center were forced to put Breite in a restraint chair and also put a face shield on her because she “was screaming and attempting to spit on anyone who got close to her,” according to the report. The Little Rock woman is also accused of threatening to kill everyone in the booking area at the jail.
Out-of-state couple caught with stolen card
Two Missouri residents are charged in a felony theft case after they reportedly used a stolen credit card at a Greenbrier gas station.
Darian Clark, 29, of St. Joplin, Missouri, was charged with theft by receiving, a Class D felony; possession of firearms by certain persons, a Class D felony; and fraudulent use of a credit or debit card; while 34-year-old Malanda Howell, also of St. Joplin, Missouri, was charged with theft by receiving, a Class D felony, following an incident at the Philips 66 (Doublebee’s) gas station in Greenbrier.
Officer Ricky Woody went to the gas station shortly before 10:30 a.m. July 23 to follow up on a theft complaint. According to a probable cause affidavit, a Greenbrier resident had reported her credit card stolen and a recent transaction showed it was used at the Doublebee’s gas station.
The manager was able to show the officer video footage of the suspects, who “had been hanging out all morning.”
According to the store manager’s statement, the suspects arrived at the gas station earlier that day in a multi-colored Pontiac Grand Am.
Clark and Howell walked up while the officer was on scene. The two told the officer they were still at the gas station because they had a flat tire.
After the two were arrested on suspicion of a fraudulent use of a credit card charge, authorities reportedly found a bag of suspected methamphetamine in Howell’s purse.
Online records show the two Missouri residents are scheduled to appear Aug. 3 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing following the aforementioned incident.
