From Conway Police Department reports
Resident hides marijuana, guns in barrel near restaurant
Authorities found a barrel full of marijuana and firearms on June 19 when following up on a shots-fired call at Taco Bueno.
Trevious Rashon Williams, 22, of Conway is charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of firearms by certain persons, possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia following the incident.
According to an incident report, authorities were called around 1 p.m. June 19 to Taco Bueno on Dave Ward Drive after a witness said they saw someone who “seemed to be shooting towards the tree line.”
Authorities found two men who matched the suspect’s description standing near a red corral and a white Buick. One of the men got into the vehicle and the other walked toward the corral as the officers walked toward them, the report states. At this point, both men were ordered to put their hands up and walk over to the officers.
The two claimed they did not have any firearms but said they “heard the same gunshots” as the person who called police.
Officer Ivan Cortes said he could smell marijuana in the vehicle.
“Due to the odor of marijuana, the open avenues of escape and their nervous behavior, both subjects were detained,” Cortes’ report reads in part. “I then assisted Officer Clay with a Terry search of the immediate area they were located upon our arrival. The goal of the search was to locate the firearm. Officer Clay stated he located shell casings by the corral.”
Williams told police the shell casings were old and that there was another man who was at the corral earlier who “brought the gun.”
Authorities on scene decided to search the corral in an attempt to locate any firearms when they found a barrel that had “several firearms along with a substantial amount of marijuana” in it, the report states.
Police also found a “small” amount of marijuana in the vehicle.
Williams told police he put about 3 ounces of marijuana in the barrel. However, the report states investigators weighed the suspected marijuana and found out it weighed about 20 ounces.
Online records show that Williams is currently behind bars in the Faulkner County Detention Center in lieu of a $50,000 bond and that he is scheduled to appear next on July 13 for a pretrial hearing in Faulkner County Circuit Court.
Conway man throws tire iron at woman
A Conway man was charged with aggravated assault last month after reportedly throwing a tire iron at a woman as she stood on her porch.
Dylan R. Hudspeth, 26, was charged with aggravated assault, a Class D felony, and first-degree criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor, and is currently behind bars in lieu of a $20,000 bond after reportedly throwing a tire iron at a woman who lives in the River Drive & Westhaven Mobile Home Park on June 22.
According to an incident report, authorities were called to the mobile home park around 9:15 a.m. June 22 after Hudspeth and his girlfriend fled the area.
The resident who called police said she asked Hudspeth and his girlfriend to leave on the morning in question after the couple spent the night but that Hudspeth attempted to make his way back into her home after she locked her doors.
The woman told police she eventually stepped outside and told the couple to leave again when Hudspeth grabbed a tire iron and threw it toward her.
According to the report, Hudspeth was about 5 feet from the woman when he threw the tire iron. The woman said she was able to dodge being hit but that it damaged her trailer.
Officer Connor Vrooman said based on the damages to the trailer and where the woman said she was standing that she would have been hit in the upper torso or the neck had she not moved out of the way.
According to the report, the woman said Hudspeth also wielded jumper cables and a hammer at one point during the incident. Before he left the area, the 26-year-old kicked the woman’s vehicle and left a dent in it. Hudspeth’s girlfriend is accused of backing up into the resident’s vehicle.
The couple also damaged another vehicle in front of another residence at the mobile home park before leaving the area, according to the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.