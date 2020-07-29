From Conway Police Department reports
Out-of-state couple arrested at Denny's
An Oklahoma couple was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication at the Denny’s restaurant last week.
Richard Becerra, 27, and Lauren Lasnetske, 26, of Midwest City, Oklahoma, were each charged with public intoxication and second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor following an evening incident at the Denny’s on Crain Drive. Lasnetske also faces other drug-related charges — possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; and two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance — following the incident.
Officer Jessie Ellis was initially called over to the restaurant at 10:46 p.m. July 22 to follow up on an intoxicated persons complaint. According to an incident report, someone called police because they were concerned about the child with the couple because the couple appeared intoxicated.
As officer Ellis walked into the restaurant, she immediately found Becerra sitting with the child in question. At the time, Lasnetske was in the restroom.
Once the 26-year-old Oklahoma woman returned to the table, Ellis said she needed to talk to them outside, away from the child, the report states. Another officer stayed with the couple’s child while they stepped outside with officer Ellis.
Becerra immediately admitted he’d been drinking alcohol on the night in question when confronted by the officer about why she was called to the restaurant. Lasnetske initially “claimed not to have had anything to drink, and claimed she could not drink due to her heart condition,” according to the report.
At this point, officer Ellis asked Lasnetske to talk with her “one on one.”
“Once I began talking to her, I could tell that her speech was slurring, and also when she went to reach for items she had slow and exaggerated movements,” Ellis wrote in her report. “I asked her where she was, where she was coming from, and what motel she was staying at. Lauren answered most of these questions with no problem, but she had trouble remembering which hotel she stayed at.”
After one of the officers on scene conducted a horizontal gaze nystagmus test on Lasnetske, Becerra told him that Lasnetske had “one or two drinks” that night.
“Due to the couple’s intoxicated state, I believed they were a danger to themselves and could not properly care for [the child],” Ellis wrote in her report. I asked Karen to stand up and turn around, and when she did, she approached Richard aggressively and clapped her hands in his face.”
According to the report, police also found Acetaminophen and Hydrocodone Bitartrate pills, “less than a gram” of marijuana, a “mostly smoked blunt, a device with THC in it and three capsules of Peyote in Lasnetske’s purse."
Emergency medical service technicians were called to the scene after Lasnetske reportedly began vomiting profusely. The report states she was ultimately taken by ambulance to the Baptist Health Medical Center in Conway and was later released to police at 4:45 a.m. July 23.
Online records show that Lasnetske posted a $5,657 bond shortly before 10:15 a.m. July 23. The Oklahoma woman is scheduled to appear next on Aug. 3 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing. Becerra is scheduled to appear on Oct. 12 in district court.
Twin Groves man accused of grabbing teen by neck
A Twin Groves man is behind bars without bond after he reportedly attacked his ex-wife’s son over the weekend.
Corderoll Londell Hood, 30, was charged with aggravated assault on a family or household member, a Class D felony, and violation of a no-contact order, a Class A misdemeanor, following a Saturday night incident at the June Beene Garden Apartments.
According to an incident report, authorities were called to the apartment complex around 9 p.m. Saturday.
When officer Hannah Fleming arrived on scene she was met by Hood, who was standing outside. The officer noted in her report that Hood’s eyes looked watery and that he seemed upset.
The 30-year-old man told her there was a fight at the apartment between the 13-year-old boy and his mother. However, the mother “just kept staring down Corderoll” when she stepped outside of the apartment, the report states.
The teen’s mother told police she and Hood were arguing with the 13-year-old about his room. At one point, the teen cursed his mother and locked himself in his room. Once the boy unlocked his door, Hood reportedly “got in [the boy’s] face."
As the situation escalated, the teen’s mother said Hood grabbed her 13-year-old son by the neck and “slammed him into the bed.”
The 30-year-old man threw the boy into a wall after the teen’s mother separated them, leaving a dent in the sheetrock.
According to the report, the teen “could not breathe” while Hood grasped his neck.
Responding officers noted there was a no-contact order in place against Hood requiring him to stay away from the teen’s mother. The 30-year-old was arrested on scene and taken to the county jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.