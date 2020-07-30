From Conway Police Department reports
Pair arrested after drugs found in vehicle
Two people were arrested on drug-related charges Saturday morning after a Conway officer reportedly found methamphetamine and heroin in their vehicle.
Online records show that Crystal Dawn McKee, 33, of Little Rock was charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony; and obstructing governmental operations, a Class C misdemeanor; while Adan Alex Amador, 29, of Conway was charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor, and also cited for having fictitious tags and not having liability insurance following the traffic stop.
Officer Wesley Pence pulled over the brown Ford pickup truck Amador was driving shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday after he noticed the vehicle appeared to have fictitious tags, according to an incident report.
Shortly after the officer pulled the Conway man over, the dispatch center alerted him that Amador possibly had an unserved warrant. At this point, Pence had the 29-year-old to step out of the vehicle and asked him if there was anything illegal in the vehicle.
“I spoke with Mr. Amador at the far of the vehicle and asked him if he had any weapons or drugs on his person,” the officer noted in his report. “He stared blankly for a number of seconds and acted as if he had no idea what he had on him.”
Eventually, the 29-year-old reportedly admitted to having a “strip” of heroin in his pockets.
According to the report, authorities found methamphetamine, and syringes in McKee’s purse.
One of the syringes appeared to be loaded, police said, adding that McKee gave police a fake name when they initially asked her what her name was.
Online records show that Amador had posted bond and was released from the Faulkner County Detention Center at 6:33 p.m. Sunday. The Conway man is scheduled to appear on Sept. 8 in Conway District Court for a plea and arraignment hearing. McKee is currently behind bars in lieu of a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear Aug. 31 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing.
Man arrested after meth pipe found in pocket
A Conway man was arrested early Monday morning after police reportedly found a suspected meth pipe in his pocket.
Nathan Shane Harvey, 34, was charged with one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony, after he reportedly told an officer he went to the 365 Fitness center to meet a friend and smash his pipe.
According to an incident report, officer Austin Clagett was called to the fitness center on Monday regarding a suspicious man wearing a hoodie, a ball cap and baggie jeans who was “standing in the parking lot acting weird.”
The officer said he walked over to talk to Harvey, because his clothes matched the description given for the suspect.
The 34-year-old told Clagett he was waiting on a friend who was inside the gym. When asked for his ID, the report states Harvey handed the officer “an inmate identification form.”
The Conway man also told the officer he was previously arrested on a drug paraphernalia charge and that he was meeting a friend at the fitness center so he could “destroy the pipe that was in his pocket.”
According to the report, Harvey touched his left front pocket when he said he needed to destroy the pipe.
The 34-year-old gave the officer the OK to search his pockets and was ultimately arrested after Clagett found the pipe. The officer noted in his report that Harvey also had a small container that had what appeared to be methamphetamine residue in it.
Online records show that Harvey was booked into the Faulkner County Detention Center at 6:32 p.m. Monday. The 34-year-old remains behind bars in lieu of a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear Aug. 31 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing.
