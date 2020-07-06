From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office and Mayflower Police Department reports
Man accused of pointing gun at couple
A Mayflower man accused of pointing a gun at another motorist is now charged in a felony aggravated assault case.
Mark West, 43, was formally charged last week with aggravated assault and first-degree terroristic threatening, both Class D felonies, following an incident that reportedly happened on June 18.
According to an incident report, the Mayflower resident pointed a firearm at another man and his wife after the two passed him on Jackson Avenue.
The couple told Mayflower officer Andrew Stubbe that West was driving a “beige or tan” Chevrolet Silverado when he “continuously slowed down” while driving in front of them. Eventually, the 43-year-old turned his flashers on when the couple decided to pass him “thinking that’s what he intended.”
Once the couple passed by West’s vehicle, the report states West sped up and passed them on Jackson Avenue.
After he passed the couple, West reportedly hit his brakes and blocked the roadway. At this point, the couple got out of their vehicle “to see what was going on” when West pulled a gun on them, the report states.
The 43-year-old is accused of pointing the gun in the wife’s face and telling the couple “get in the car before something bad happen[s].”
The Mayflower officer went to West’s home following the incident to confront him about the allegations. However, the report states that West turned off the lights in his home and refused to talk to police.
“I am not coming out; I don’t trust you guys,” he reportedly said.
FCSO recovers stolen game camera
Authorities arrested a Cabot man on three drug- related charges last month while following up on a theft complaint.
Jeremy Clark Davis, 32, was arrested on June 19 and charged with two Class D felonies – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia – and one Class A misdemeanor – possession of a controlled substance – after Faulkner County investigators went to his Cabot home on June 19 while following up on a theft complaint.
Investigators were alerted about a stolen game camera possibly being at a residence on Piney Trail in Cabot after the owner used a GPS tracking device installed on the equipment to find out where their stolen property was, according to an incident report.
The tracking device alerted police the tracking device was at a residence in the 50 block of Piney Trail.
When deputies pulled up to the residence in question, they were met by Davis, who was airing up one of his truck tires. Investigators Andy Cook and Jason NcNeil told the 32-year-old why they were there when suddenly he “lowered his head and opened the driver’s side car door and handed me a game camera,” Cook noted in his report.
The 32-year-old told police he bought the camera for $50 “from a guy on Justice Drive.”
As the investigators talked to Davis about the stolen property, the report states they noticed he kept looking into his truck and that at one point he also reached into the vehicle.
Because of the way Davis was acting, the investigators asked him if he had drugs in the vehicle. According to the report, Davis admitted to police would find narcotics “under the front passenger seat.”
Authorities on scene opened the passenger door and found a black rifle in the front seat. They also found two bags – one with suspected methamphetamine and the other with suspected marijuana – under the seat and a pistol under the steering wheel.
After he was arrested, the report states police found a glass pipe in one of Davis’ pockets.
