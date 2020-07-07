From Conway Police Department reports
Pine Bluff man accused of attacking ex-girlfriend in Conway
A Pine Bluff man was charged with aggravated assault after he reportedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and choked her while she held her 6-week-old child.
Catrell Damone Emerson, 30, was formally charged on June 26 with aggravated assault on a family or household member, a Class D felony, following an incident that reportedly happened on June 22.
According to an incident report, Conway officers were called to an apartment at The Links at Cadron Valley apartments on the night in question regarding a domestic disturbance. Officer Jessica Flannery noted in her report that she could see where Emerson had burst through the front door.
The 30-year-old’s ex-girlfriend told police she was holding her 6-week-old daughter when Emerson forced his way into her apartment. After the Pine Bluff man broke into the apartment he immediately began choking the woman, according to the report.
The woman’s 9-year-old daughter tried to pry Emerson off her mother at one point during the incident, according to the woman’s statement. The woman also said that the 6-week-old’s eyes had rolled into the back of her head after her head hit “the hard part of the couch” during the struggle.
Once the woman’s ex-boyfriend let her go, the woman said she began yelling out for help.
The woman told police Emerson previously lived with her but that he moved out “at the end of March or beginning of April” and that she decided to break up with him on June 22.
Emerson was arrested on June 30 regarding the aggravated assault charge and posted a $15,000 bond the next day.
Online records show the Pine Bluff man is scheduled to appear in Faulkner County Circuit Court on July 20 for a plea and arraignment hearing.
Box with meth falls out of man's pocket at hospital
A Little Rock man reportedly was attacked in what police believe was a drug deal gone wrong.
Authorities were called to the Conway Regional Medical Center emergency room on June 22 after a nurse saw suspected narcotics fall out of his client’s pockets, according to an incident report.
The 28-year-old man was brought to the hospital via ambulance from a residence in Vilonia because he suffered “substantial facial injuries.” While receiving treatment, a small, white plastic container fell from his pocket onto the floor. The nurse who picked up the container “recognized it to be an illegal substance and contacted police.”
According to a probable cause affidavit filed against James C. Higgs of Little Rock, the container had about 23 grams of methamphetamine in it and 2 grams of marijuana in it.
The emergency medical technician who picked up Higgs at the Vilonia residence in question said he also responded to the same residence the night before regarding a heroin overdose.
Higgs was lying on a couch with a bloody face at the home that was known to have narcotic activity, the EMT reportedly said.
Vilonia officer James Gibson told Conway officer Austin Glagett he believes Higgs went to the residence to sell two “eight balls” of methamphetamine. A witness at the residence told the Vilonia officer that two men attacked Higgs when he got to the residence in question, making off with the meth as they fled the scene.
“Officer Gibson also told me that he was made aware that there was someone picking up meth, heroin, and weed from an unknown address in Conway, then traveling to Vilonia and distributing it out of the residence there,” Clagett wrote in his report. “He told me that based on the circumstances tonight, he now believes that person to be Higgs.”
Higgs was ultimately charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class B felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony; and possession of controlled a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; for the contraband found by the CRMC nurse.
