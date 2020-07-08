From Conway Police Department reports
Pulaski County deputy recovers stolen vehicle
A Little Rock woman accused of stealing her ex-boyfriend’s father’s vehicle in February has been charged with theft of property after a Pulaski County deputy recovered the vehicle in question.
Breanna Shanay Hill, 29, is charged with theft of property, a Class C felony, after reportedly stealing a red Chrysler 300 from a Conway man after claiming she only wanted to borrow the vehicle to give her child a ride to school.
Conway officer Trevor Hardy was first alerted of the vehicle theft on Feb. 15, according to an incident report.
The vehicle owner’s wife called the police department to file an unauthorized-use-of-a-vehicle complaint on Feb. 15, noting Hill got permission to use the vehicle from her son five days prior. The woman told police she called Hill about the vehicle on Feb. 11 when the 29-year-old woman did not return the vehicle on Feb. 10 as she said she would.
The couple’s son was dating Hill when she reportedly stole the vehicle. According to the man’s statement, the two were staying in a motel when Hill asked to borrow the Chrysler to give her daughter a ride to school.
This was the last time the couple’s son saw Hill, according to the felony probable cause affidavit.
The vehicle was flagged as stolen in both the national and Arkansas crime information centers. A Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office deputy recovered the vehicle on May 4 at a residence on Higginswitch Road in Little Rock, according to the affidavit.
“The vehicle was unoccupied but sitting in the driveway of where the suspect was allegedly staying,” the report reads in part. “The Chrysler had damage to the rear end and a bent rim.”
Online records show that formal charges were filed against Hill on June 26 in Faulkner County Circuit Court.
Ex-employee accused
of taking fentanyl patches
A former StoneBridge Senior Living employee is charged in a felony drug fraud case after reportedly stealing two fentanyl patches from a lock box.
Kelley D. Sides, 51, was formally charged on June 26 with two counts of drug fraud, both Class C felonies, as well as one misdemeanor count of theft of property in connection a missing fentanyl patch complaint.
Authorities were notified on April 18 that two fentanyl patchers were missing from a secured lock box at the senior living center. The facility’s executive director immediately notified police of the missing medications after one of the center’s nurses left a note in the facility’s med-book stating there were two missing fentanyl patches, according to an incident report.
In a follow-up report, the executive director told officer Connor Vrooman that she suspected Sides took the missing medication.
Security surveillance footage showed Sides “taking two fentanyl patches and placing them into her pockets” before securing the lock box and walking away from the area, according to a report.
StoneBridge administrators required Sides to take a drug test after reviewing the security footage. However, the report states her results were inconclusive.
Sides, who was ultimately fired from the senior living center two weeks after she started, was questioned by detective Timothy Gray via phone on June 18 and again in person on June 22.
While at the police department, the felony probable cause affidavit filed against Sides states she agreed to take a computerized voice stress analysis (CVSA) test after denying she stole the fentanyl patches.
According to the report, the test showed “there was deception indicated” when Sides was specifically asked if she opened “the locked section of the drawer that held the narcotics” and whether she took the fentanyl patches.
When asked why the test would indicate she gave deceptive responses, Sides “immediately began crying and admitted that she had taken the patches” for a family member. The 51-year-old told police she never gave the patches to the family member battling cancer but also “knew she couldn’t bring them back” to the senior living center because the staff already knew they were missing so she “threw them away.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.