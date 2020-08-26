Gov. Asa Hutchinson released some details of the latest White House report regarding Arkansas’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic during his regular briefing Wednesday.
“I’m pleased to say we have moved from red to yellow in terms of test positivity,” he said.
The “red zone” means a state has more than 1,000 positive cases per 100,000.
Arkansas, with a population of around 3 million, must have fewer than 3,000 cases over the course of a week to stay out of the red zone for that week.
“We are below 10 percent in positivity rate in our tests. That is good news. We worked to get that down,” the governor said.
Faulkner County was one of only four counties in the state with more than 20 new cases at 41, Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero said. Only Pulaski County had more new cases than Faulkner County with 80.
Dr. Romero once again encouraged people to get tested and reminded residents that whether or not they have insurance, they can be tested for COVID-19 at their local health unit for free.
“While we take your insurance information, if you do not have a matter to pay for [testing], it is fine. It is free of cost,” he said. “Anybody can walk in, regardless of whether you have insurance or not. We will test you.”
Since the start of the global pandemic, 711 Arkansans have died as a result of COVID-19. The state saw 480 new cases on Tuesday bringing the cumulative total to 57,374.
