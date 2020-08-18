Seventy-two children, 28 St. Joseph School students among them, received the sacrament of First Communion at St.Joseph Church on Aug. 14-15.
There were 44 Youth Faith Formation communicants from the public schools attending as well. Father Tony Robbins, pastor, presided at the Friday evening Mass while Associate Pastor Father Chandra Kodavatikanti led the Saturday afternoon service.
This rite is normally conducted in May, but it was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Holy Communion is usually the third of seven sacraments received in the Catholic church, after Baptism and Reconciliation/Confession.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.