Students in St. Joseph High School’s seventh-grade life science class have been studying biomes and recently created models of them.
A biome is an ecosystem that has certain weather, animals and plants characteristic of a major region of the Earth. Such biomes include tundra, forests, grasslands and deserts.
“Adeline Bailey created a deciduous forest biome,” teacher Jackie Elsinger said.
Such forests are composed primarily of broad-leaved trees that shed all their leaves during one season.
“Her biome was made out of an edible chocolate cake which she shared with her classmates,” Elsinger added.
One famous biome of this type is the Great Smoky Mountains National Park between North Carolina and Tennessee.
Noelle Pizzolatto’s model was of a boreal forest made out of paper mache. It’s a biome that covers vast expanses in Canada, Alaska and Russia and is inhabited by animals adapted to withstand frigid temperatures year-round.
A desert biome is the driest of them all. The most important characteristic of this biome is that it receives very little rainfall. It also has extremes of temperature, slow-growing plants and such animals as lizards, camels, snakes, and jackrabbits. Nick Taylor created one.
Examples of them can be found in California’s Mojave Desert and the Sahara Desert in Africa.
