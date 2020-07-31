From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
Cabot resident facing drug charges following traffic stop
A Cabot woman wanted by the Arkansas Parole Board was arrested last week and faces additional drug-related charges after authorities reportedly found methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia in her vehicle.
Jamie Alaina Lack, 34, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony; and possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; following the July 23 traffic stop.
According to an incident report, a deputy spotted the yellow Ford Mustang that Lack was driving around 9:45 a.m. July 23 on Sidebottom Road, noting the windshield had “several large cracks” across it. Authorities attempted to catch up to the vehicle in question, but Lack kept turning down different streets “to prevent contact from being made.”
A deputy later spotted the vehicle in question along Interstate 40 and pulled it over.
Soon after the deputy Crystil Graham told Lack why she was pulled over, the dispatch center alerted the deputy that Lack was wanted by the Arkansas Parole Board.
According to the report, the deputy had also noticed there was a crystal-like substance near the driver’s door handle that she believed was methamphetamine, but Lack claimed the substance was “weight loss pills.”
At this point, the deputy asked the Cabot woman to step out of the vehicle so that she could search her because the 34-year-old had an active search waiver on file. The Cabot woman told the deputy she felt she was being treated like a criminal and that it was “just a search waiver.”
The deputy reportedly found a marijuana “blunt” in the woman’s pockets and other officers reportedly found hypodermic needles in the woman’s vehicle. An Arkansas State Police trooper tested the substance Lack claimed to be weight loss pills and confirmed it was methamphetamine.
The 34-year-old Cabot woman was arrested on scene and scheduled to appear next on Aug. 3 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing.
Woman charged in domestic battery case
A Faulkner County woman is behind bars after reportedly hitting her sister and her sister’s child on July 24.
Melissa A. Smith, 39, was charged with second-degree domestic battery, a Class C felony, and third-degree domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor, after she reportedly hit two family members on July 24 when she was asked to leave a residence on Highway 365.
Deputies were called to a residence in the 200 block of Highway 365 shortly before 10:30 p.m. on the night in question regarding “a disturbance in progress,” according to an incident report. Before deputy Terry Roper got to the home, Smith had already left and was headed toward Mayflower.
The deputy stopped to the woman who called police. According to the report, the woman at one point was heard by dispatchers saying “don’t hit me” when she called 911.
The woman told police she’d asked Smith to leave because the two were fighting “over money and other problems.”
As the 39-year-old woman walked out to her vehicle, the woman said her juvenile son ran to Smith. The boy’s mother said she pulled him away and that after they turned around, Smith hit her on the back of the head. Smith also hit the boy in the forehead, the report states.
Deputy Roper noted in his report that he could see a 2-inch, “red swollen knot” on the boy’s forehead. The boy was less than 12 years old.
According to the report, a Mayflower officer found the suspect vehicle Smith was in just south of Mayflower. The woman was arrested on scene and booked into the county jail at 12:21 a.m. July 25.
Online records show that the 39-year-old woman is being held in lieu of a $20,000 bond and that she is scheduled to appear next on Aug. 7 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing.
