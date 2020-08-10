From Conway Police Department reports
Parolee caught with meth, marijuana
A Conway man was arrested last week after his parole officer reportedly found meth and marijuana in his vehicle.
Steven John Solis, 41, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony, and possession of a schedule VI substance, a Class A misdemeanor, following the Aug. 5 incident.
Conway officers were called to the Probation and Parole Office shortly before 5 p.m. Aug. 5 after one of the 41-year-old’s parole officers found narcotics hidden in a McDonald’s to-go bag in his vehicle, according to an incident report.
Officers were called to help parole staff finish searching the vehicle after a parole officer found the contraband inside an L&M package that was in the to-go bag in the passenger floorboard. According to the report, no other contraband was found.
The 41-year-old “did not admit” the drugs were his and said that a man who worked on his vehicle earlier that day may have left behind the meth and marijuana found in the McDonald’s bag. Solis also denied going to the fast food restaurant but later admitted to going to McDonald’s when his parole officer showed him the receipt that was also left in the bag, the report states.
Online records show that Solis was still behind bars in the Faulkner County Detention Center as of Monday afternoon and that he is scheduled to appear next Aug. 31 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing.
Authorities find meth in motel fridge
A 29-year-old man suspected by the DEA of selling large amounts of meth in the Conway area is now behind bars on several drug-related charges.
Jose Luis Dominguez of Conway was charged with maintaining a drug premises, a Class C felony; possession of meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver, a Class A felony; possession of drug paraphernalia to manufacture meth or cocaine, a Class B felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony; after authorities searched the motel room he reportedly was staying in on Aug. 5.
Conway officers were first alerted of the DEA’s investigation against Dominguez on July 31, according to the felony probable cause affidavit filed against the 29-year-old. DEA special agents were working with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office when they received a tip about Dominguez “distributing large quantities of methamphetamine in the Conway area” when investigators decided to contact the Conway Police Department about the matter.
Special Agent Gary Colby called CPD Investigator Todd Wesbecher again on Aug. 5 after he received another tip regarding Dominguez staying at the Days Inn motel on Oak Street.
Authorities checked with motel staff and found out the room Dominguez was suspected of staying in was rented out by another woman known to CPD investigators as someone “involved in the use and distribution of methamphetamine.” At this point, authorities began conducting surveillance at the motel, the report states.
“While surveilling the motel, I observed Dominguez go to the front desk. He was inside the building for approximately five minutes and then walked across the street to Outback Steakhouse,” the investigator noted in his report.
When questioned about why the 29-year-old went to the front desk, an employee reportedly told police the Conway man stopped by to pick up the $60 deposit he paid to stay with the woman who rented the room. At this point, a man working with the DEA called Dominguez at the DEA’s request to arrange picking up a kilogram of meth. Dominguez agreed to make the sale and told the man to meet him at Motel 6. Shortly after the call was made, the report states investigators could see the 29-year-old leave the restaurant and head over to Motel 6.
Authorities headed over to Motel 6, where they confronted Dominguez. The 29-year-old claimed the motel key card he had was not his and that the room belonged to a “white girl.” Because the 29–year-old and the woman who had rented the room both had active search waivers filed against them, authorities decided to search the motel room.
During the search, the report states police found 24 grams of meth in the refrigerator. Police also found a suspected meth pipe and a digital scale.
Dominguez was arrested on scene and taken to the Faulkner County Detention Center following the incident, the report states.
