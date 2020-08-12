From Conway Police Department reports
Ex-employee accused in theft case
A former Walmart employee is accused of stealing more than $4,000 from the store while working as a cashier in 2019.
Online records show that a felony theft case was filed Tuesday against 22-year-old Christopher Sanches Boston regarding several alleged thefts from the Walmart on Dave Ward Drive.
A loss prevention manager initially filed a theft report against Boston on Oct. 9, 2019.
According to an incident report, the loss prevention manager began reviewing security footage after Boston’s drawer came up short multiple times. The loss prevention manager told police she saw Boston “put money in his pocket several times” after reviewing the footage.
The thefts began on Sept. 23 and Boston was fired on Oct. 6, the report states.
The former employee reportedly signed a statement and admitted to stealing $50. However, the loss prevention manager said the thefts dating back to September collectively totaled $4,645.
The 22-year-old Conway resident now faces a theft of property charge, which is a Class D felony, according to court records.
Traffic stop leads to arrest
A Vilonia man was arrested Tuesday evening after authorities reportedly found a suspected meth pipe in his vehicle.
Freddie Lee Herring, 24, was charged with possession of drug (meth or cocaine) paraphernalia, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and driving on a suspended license, an unclassified misdemeanor; following the evening traffic stop.
Officer Steven Spurgers pulled over the Honda Pilot that Herring was driving around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday after he found out the Vilonia man had a suspended driver’s license when he ran Herring’s license plate information, according to an incident report.
At first, the Vilonia man “denied knowing he was suspended” but later admitted to receiving a temporary driver’s license “months earlier” after he was charged with a DWI.
At some point during the traffic stop, the officer asked Herring to step out of the vehicle and for permission to search the Honda. After the 24-year-old gave him the OK to search the vehicle, Spurgers said he found a butane lighter and other paraphernalia.
“During my search of the vehicle, I located a butane lighter in the front seat,” Spurgers wrote in his report. I know these lighters to be commonly used in the ingestion of methamphetamine. I then found a North Little Rock letterman’s jacket in the rear, driver’s side floorboard. In the pocket of the jacket, I found a wooden pipe with residue that had the odor of marijuana. I also located a glass pipe with burnt residue that I recognized as a methamphetamine pipe.”
Online records show the 24-year-old was booked into the Faulkner County Detention Center at 7:17 p.m. Tuesday and that he posted bond shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday.
