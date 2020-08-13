From Conway Police Department reports
2 men suspected in forgery case
Charges have been formally filed against two men suspected of stealing and fraudulently cashing checks.
Calvin Cox, 54, of Little Rock and Jerome E. Johnson, 37, of Pine Bluff are each charged with two counts of forgery following an incident that reportedly happened in November at a Bank OZK in Conway.
A Hot Springs Advertising and Promotion employee called the Conway Police Department on Nov. 13 to file a theft report after “they noticed checks that were cashed that weren’t written by them at the Bank OZK” on Oak Street in Conway, according to an incident report.
The alleged incident reportedly happened on Nov. 8.
Once the Hot Springs A&P employee noticed the fraudulent activity, she reached out to the Conway Bank OZK branch about the issue. A bank employee was able to pull footage and identify the suspects – Cox and Johnson.
According to the Bank OZK employee’s statement, Cox cashed a check for $1,963.48. The teller assisting Johnson did not cash the check he had written for $1,787.32 because “she realized something was strange with the check.”
The teller assisting Johnson asked him several questions before making a copy of the check and refusing to cash it, according to the report.
Conway detectives were able to obtain video footage of the incident and positively identified Cox and Johnson as forgery suspects.
Online records show that charges were formally filed against the two men on Aug. 5.
Women facing drug paraphernalia charges
Two Conway women were arrested following an Aug. 6 traffic stop after police reportedly found a pipe with methamphetamine residue in it and other drug paraphernalia in their vehicle.
Alexius Ladell Porter, 26, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony; driving on a suspended license, an unclassified misdemeanor; and improper display of a license plate, an unclassified misdemeanor; while Mya Michelle Millsaps, 20, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class B felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; following the traffic stop.
According to an incident report, officer Charles Reynolds pulled over the red Toyota XB that Porter was driving because the vehicle did not have a license plate. Millsaps told the officer the vehicle was hers and that she recently bought it.
While running the individuals’ information through the dispatch center, the officer found out the other passenger (Gary Johnson) had a warrant issued against him from the Greenbrier Police Department. After he found out about the warrant, the officer asked Johnson to step out of the vehicle. According to the report, Johnson was not arrested and instead instructed to call GPD about the matter.
Because Porter had an active search waiver filed against her, another officer on scene searched her pockets. As the 26-year-old stepped out of the vehicle so authorities could search her pockets, one of the officers saw a glass pipe near the steering wheel, the report states.
Millsaps told police the pipe was hers and also said that she had a partially-smoked blunt in the passenger-side floorboard. At this point, the report states officers opted to search the Toyota. According to the report, authorities also found a pipe with “crystal residue on the inside,” a small amount of marijuana, digital scales and other paraphernalia.
