From Conway Police Department reports
Police find meth in parolee’s motel room
A Conway woman is behind bars in the county jail after her parole officer reportedly found meth and other drug paraphernalia in her motel room.
Arkansas Community Corrections Officer Preston Jones called a Conway Police Department investigator on Aug. 12 after Jessica Megan Fatimah Brown told him she was staying in Room 221 at America’s Best Value Inn & Suites, according to an incident report.
The ACC officer found out a man named Wilford Lasker was also on the rental agreement. The CPD investigator alerted Jones that Lasker was recently arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.
At this point, the report states officer Jones and other CPD officers went to Room 221 to search it. When they knocked on the door, Brown answered it. However, the 40-year-old woman immediately shut the door in Jones’ face.
Once he pushed his way through the door, the parole officer noticed there were several people in Brown’s room. Three of the people were cleared to leave while Denotia Henson was detained because he had an active warrant issued against him, the report states.
When asked if there was anything illegal in the room, Brown reportedly directed her parole officer to a backpack. Police found a Crown Royal bag in the backpack that had five syringes, a digital scale and meth inside it, the report states.
Brown was still behind bars in the Faulkner County Detention Center in lieu of a $7,500 bond as of press time Monday.
Traffic stop leads to investigation
A Conway man was arrested last week after police reportedly found a small bag of meth in the 44-year-old’s pocket while on a traffic stop.
Juan Manuel Rosalez was charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony; driving on a suspended license, an unclassified misdemeanor; and careless and prohibited driving, an unclassified misdemeanor, following the Aug. 12 traffic stop.
Officer Jonathan Vince pulled over Rosalez shortly after 11:30 p.m. Aug. 12 after he saw the 44-year-old merge in front of another vehicle without using his turn signal, according to an incident report.
Rosalez apologized for not using his turn signal and agreed to walk over to the officer’s vehicle so that Vince could grab a notebook, the report states. The 44-year-old also gave Vince the OK to search his pockets.
The 44-year-old began acting “extremely nervous” once the officer found a small baggie with meth in it in his cigarette package, the report states.
The officer said Rosalez “was very talkative” and that he would not stand still.
According to the report, the 44-year-old told police he was headed to the Continental Inn to meet with a friend.
The friend’s description matched the profile of a man known to sell narcotics at the motel, the report states.
Because the officer found about half a gram of suspected methamphetamine in Rosalez’s pockets, he also searched the 44-year-old’s vehicle and found a meth pipe.
Rosalez was arrested on scene and taken to the Faulkner County Detention Center. Upon his arrest, authorities also went over to Brandon Lee Shaffer’s motel room. Shaffer is the friend Rosalez said he planned to visit with. According to the report, the 39-year-old was standing outside his room when police arrested Rosalez.
Police searched Shaffer’s motel room after confirming he had an active search waiver filed against him. Following the search, the 39-year-old was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class B felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.
