From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Officer reports
Stepfather accused in felony battery case
A Greenbrier resident is accused of choking his stepdaughter.
The 12-year-old girl’s father called police on May 6 to file a battery report against Brian A. Pearson after she told him about the alleged abuse, according to an incident report.
Online records show that Pearson was formally charged on Friday with second-degree domestic battery , a Class C felony, and aggravated assault on a family or household member, a Class D felony, after being accused of hurting his stepdaughter.
The girl’s father called police on May 6 after she told him that Pearson had choked her while she was at her mother’s house. The girl said she and Pearson were arguing when he said she “needed a whipping” and proceeded to “put her in a head lock” as she tried to leave the room.
“She stated during another incident, she was made to take a beer to Mr. Pearson while he and [her mother] were in the bathtub naked and she was exposed to Mr. Pearson’s privates,” deputy Zachary Cooley wrote in his report after talking with the girl and her father.
The girl told police she was “scared to go home.”
According to the girl’s statement, Pearson choked her “to the point she couldn’t breathe.”
The father told the deputy he believes the girl’s mother and stepfather are also verbally abusive toward his daughter.
At the time the complaint was filed against Pearson, the girl did not have any bruising or visible injuries. The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office also filed a report though the Arkansas State Police Child Abuse Hotline before sending the case file to the prosecutor’s office for review, according to the report.
FCSO recovers stolen property
A Faulkner County man is charged in a felony theft case after a sheriff’s deputy reportedly saw him driving through Wooster with a trailer and other items that had recently been reported as stolen.
Cody Allen Cardin, 31, was formally charged Friday with theft by receiving, a Class D felony, in connection to the stolen property.
According to an incident report, Sgt. Chad Pruett was driving along Shaw Bridge Road when he noticed the Ford pickup truck that drove past him was pulling a trailer with a Ranger welder and “distinct military style tires.”
This stood out to the deputy because a woman had reported the items stolen the week prior, the report states.
After he spotted the items he believed were stolen, the report states the deputy turned around and pulled up to Cardin at the Patton One Stop gas station.
Cardin told police he was unaware the trailer and other items were stolen and that a friend asked him “to take [the trailer] somewhere near Beaverfork.”
The woman who reported the items stolen was called to the gas station to pick up her trailer as well as the welder, a welding helmet, oxyacetylene hoses and a torch head, according to the report.
The man riding with Cardin was also arrested because he “had confirmed warrants out of Vilonia and Greenbrier for traffic offenses.”
Cardin and Austyn Brawley were both taken to the Faulkner County Detention Center. However, according to the report, they were not booked into the jail due do coronavirus concerns.
