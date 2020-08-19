From Conway Police Department reports
Resident admits he accidentally shot himself
A Conway man is charged with filing a false police report after initially telling officers an unknown suspect shot him and later admitting he shot himself on July 14, according to an incident report.
Baptist Health Medical Center staff called police to the hospital around 5:45 a.m. on the day in question because they had patient with a gunshot wound.
Ramonte Derrell Watson, 24, told police he was shot “in the back of the [Clifton Street] apartments” and that “a random person” drove him to the hospital.
Though the 24-year-old claimed he did not know who drove him to Baptist Health, the report states hospital staff said the woman who brought Watson to the emergency room said she was his girlfriend and that she would return after dropping her children off at school.
At one point, the 24-year-old said he was shot in the alley by the dumpsters while he was by himself doing his “morning exercise” but later said was walking with his girlfriend when he was shot, according to the probable cause affidavit filed against Watson.
When the man’s girlfriend returned to the hospital, officers met her in the parking lot to see if she witnessed the shooting.
According to the girlfriend’s statement, Watson was shot while the two were walking out to their vehicle that morning.
The woman reportedly told police that Watson woke her up and asked her to take him to Walmart to get some pants. When they got outside, she “saw a vehicle slowly pass and shoot at Mr. Watson.”
At this point, one of the officers confronted the woman about her version of the incident being different from what Watson said happened. One of the officers also noticed “a corner baggie” in the floorboard, the report states.
While talking with the woman, officers on scene got the woman’s permission to take photos of the blood smeared in the vehicle and also to search the vehicle. According to the report, the officers found a “Hi-Point pistol that had a visible failure” in the center console. Authorities also found a second firearm in a backpack as well as “various items … that had marijuana residue” on them.
Six days into the investigation, the 24-year-old reportedly called Maj. Laura Taylor at CPD at least two times. The first time Watson called her, Taylor said she hung up on him “because he was yelling and being disrespectful.”
When he called a second time, the report states Watson admitted he shot himself and that he wanted his belongings back. According to a report, one of the officers noticed Watson left his Facebook Messenger open on his phone and that it showed his username was “Lil Crip Watson.”
“The cell phone had the application for messages on Facebook open and showed log in information for a Lil Crip Watson,” detective Hayden King wrote in his report. “The property was placed into evidence and I began looking into Mr. Watson’s Facebook information. I discovered that he has ties to the Rolling 60’s, a group that claims ties with the Crips Gang. Mr. Watson also has Rolling 60’s tattoos, which are photographed from when I collected the photos of his injuries. It is more likely that would have been his hesitation to admit he shot himself.”
Online records show that formal charges were filed against Watson on Friday.
Conway man accused of threatening friend
A 40-year-old man is behind bars after reportedly threatening a friend and banging on the friend’s front door while holding a gun.
Dennis Wayne Earl Rasdon was charged with possession of firearms by certain persons, a Class B felony; second-degree terroristic threatening, a Class A misdemeanor; and public intoxication, a Class C misdemeanor; following the Aug. 12 incident.
According to an incident report, officers were called shortly before midnight Aug. 12 to a residence on Prince Street aft homeowner said Rasdon, who was intoxicated, was “knocking on his door with a gun.”
The homeowner told police he had allowed Rasdon to stay with him and that the two “had been out driving around” but that he decided to return home because he “just knew that Dennis had the firearm.”
When they got back to the Prince Street residence, the homeowner said Rasdon “turned sour and started yelling at [him].”
The homeowner eventually went inside and locked Rasdon out of the home. When he did this, the report states that Rasdon started threatening to “whoop” the homeowner and started banging on the front door.
The 40-year-old Conway man was arrested on scene and taken to the Faulkner County Detention Center.
While headed to the county jail, Rasdon reportedly told officer Hannah Fleming he “used to be a Blood and now the gang was after him.”
“Dennis also stated that he got into the gang when he was 15 years old and had to shoot a person in the face and he would do whatever it took to survive,” the officer’s report reads in part. “Dennis then fell asleep in the back of my [unit]. At Unit II, Dennis had calmed down and told me that he would never shoot anyone.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.