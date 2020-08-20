From Conway Police Department reports
Husband is charged in stalking, assault case
A Conway man is accused of stalking and and aggravated assault after reportedly tracking his wife while she was with a friend and threatening the women with a gun.
Damani Rashad Briggs, 24, was charged with first-degree stalking, a Class C felony; aggravated assault on a family or household member, a Class D felony; aggravated assault, a Class D felony; and filing a false police report, a Class A misdemeanor; following the Aug. 12 incident.
Authorities were called out to the Fairways at Nutters Chapel on the night in question regarding a domestic disturbance. One of the dispatchers alerted police that one of the women who called 911 was saying her “husband was acting crazy” and that she could hear people yelling in the background, according to an incident report. The woman also told the dispatcher that her husband was armed with a firearm.
Briggs walked up to the officers as they pulled up to the scene. However, one of the officers told him to stop and asked where the gun was. The 24-year-old pulled up his shirt as instructed to show he did not have it and said he put it in his vehicle, the report states.
After removing the magazine and clearing the firearm, the officer noticed Briggs’ wife was in the vehicle Briggs’ was parked behind.
“When I checked on her she was visibly shaking,” the officer’s report reads in part. “I discovered she was also pregnant with Damani’s child. I asked [the woman] if she needed medical attention and she told me she just needed a break. I could tell she was scared and was even more uncomfortable when Damani walked up to her.”
According to the woman’s statement, she had tried to get away from Briggs several times that day because he was mad at her. After she left their house, he started following her and “would not leave her alone.”
While she was with a friend, Briggs pulled in behind them and blocked their vehicle from leaving the Fairways parking lot.
The woman’s friend also told police the two were trying to get away from Briggs.
“[The friend] said they have been trying to get away from Damani all night, but he kept following them and showing up where they were,” the incident report reads in part. “She said when he pulled up this time, he blocked the vehicle in and came to the passenger side of the vehicle. He was knocking on the window telling [his wife] to unlock the door.”
The 24-year-old had a gun in his hand as he banged on the window and demanded his wife get out of the vehicle, according to the friend’s statement.
Briggs reportedly admitted to following his wife and tracking her using a Life 360 app.
Online records show that a district judge issued a $15,000 bond against Briggs on Monday and that he is scheduled to appear Aug. 31 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing regarding the allegations against him.
Mother shows up 'under the influence' to drug screening
A woman reportedly went to an appointment at the Arkansas Department of Human Services with her two children while she was under the influence.
Karla Renea Henson, who is currently behind bars in lieu of a $15,000 bond, was charged with public intoxication, a Class C misdemeanor, as well as two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, which is a Class D felony.
According to the probable cause affidavit filed against Henson, the 29-year-old woman is accused of showing up to the Conway DHS office “under the influence of her medication” while she had her 5- and 4-year-old children with her.
A DHS investigator told officer Brandon Huff the woman just got her children back after having them taken away for a two-year period. The report states the children were placed under DHS custody two years ago after she left the children in a vehicle while she was under the influence.
According to the DHS investigator, the Conway woman also left her children unattended in a vehicle “for over an hour” while she was at the dentist on Aug. 11.
Henson was scheduled for a drug screening at the Conway DHS office on Aug. 13 and drove “from the Vilonia area to the DHS office with the children in heavy traffic in an impaired state.”
One of the officers noted the woman had “droopy” eyes and said that Henson was “extremely lethargic” when he got to the DHS office.
Online records show that Henson was booked into the Faulkner County Detention Center at 6:41 p.m. Aug. 13 and that she is scheduled to appear on Aug. 31 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing.
