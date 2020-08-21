From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
Damascus man caught with stolen card
A Damascus man is accused of using a stolen credit card at a Greenbrier gas station.
Nicklas Edward Vaughn, 23, is charged with theft by receiving, a Class D felony, after reportedly being caught on camera using a credit card that previously was reported stolen by a Greenbrier resident.
According to an incident report, a sheriff’s deputy was called out shortly before 10 a.m. Aug. 10 “in reference to usage of a stolen credit card.”
A Greenbrier resident told the deputy her house was recently broken into and that she has since found it her credit card was used at 8 a.m. Aug. 7 at the Colt’s Quick Draw gas station, located just outside of Greenbrier.
The woman went to the gas station to review the footage and an employee was able to identify Vaughn as the man using the stolen card, according to the report.
Online records show the felony charge was formally filed against the Damascus man on Aug. 14.
Father breaks into home, leaves with daughter
A Cleburne County man and a Crittenden County man were arrested on breaking or entering and terroristic threatening charges on Aug. 15 after reportedly going into a Faulkner County home without permission and leaving with a 2-year-old child.
Barrett Yeager, 37, of Marion and William Yeager, 30, of Hidden are each charged with breaking or entering, a Class D felony, as well as two counts of second-degree terroristic threatening, which is a Class A misdemeanor, following the Aug. 15 incident.
According to an incident report, sheriff’s deputies were called shortly before 2:30 a.m. Aug. 15 to a residence on White Oak Road after the two men reportedly threatened the residents with a baseball bat and left with William’s 2-year-old daughter without permission.
The two men broke through the front door and took the child while the girl’s mother was sleeping. The mother told police she and the child’s father share joint custody over the child and that it was his week to have the child. However, the 30-year-old was arrested “late the night before” in Conway on several charges including criminal use of a prohibited weapon, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; driving on a DWI suspended license, an unclassified misdemeanor; and driving a vehicle or trailer with nor registration or expired tags, an unclassified misdemeanor.
Deputies on scene asked the child’s mother for a description of the girl and pinged William’s phone to a residence along Highway 330 South in Van Buren County.
Van Buren County deputies went to the home and arrested the Yeagers on breaking or entering and terroristic threatening charges. From there, the report states a Van Buren County deputy met with a Faulkner County deputy with the two men as well as the child. The two men were taken from there to the Faulkner County Detention Center and the child was reunited with her mother.
Online records show that the two men posted $5,000 bonds Monday evening and that they are scheduled to appear Aug. 31 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing regarding the aforementioned case.
