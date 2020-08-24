From Conway Police Department reports
Noise complaint leads to arrest
A Conway man was arrested earlier this month on multiple drug-related charges after authorities reportedly found meth and other drug paraphernalia in the motel room he was staying in.
Adrian Ryan, 50, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class D felonies; following the Aug. 15 incident.
According to an incident report, authorities were called shortly before 8 a.m. on the morning in question to the Budget Inn motel regarding a trespassing complaint.
An employee told authorities he received a noise complaint against the tenants in Room 26 and that when he went to confront the customer, he realized the people in the room “were not [who] rented the room out.”
Officer Kelton Smith responded to the trespassing complaint and as he pulled into the motel parking lot, he noticed Ryan was standing in the doorway of Room 26.
Ryan said his girlfriend rented the room and that the employee was asking him to leave “for no reason,” according to the report.
The 50-year-old Conway man was unable to tell the officer how to spell his girlfriend’s name nor did he know how old she was.
According to the employee, the girlfriend was not the one who rented the room either.
When the officer confronted Ryan about the matter, the 50-year-old said he asked a man named Jose Garza to rent the room for him and the girlfriend because Garza was “the only person with an ID.”
“Due to the nervous behavior of Ryan, who was constantly looking back into the room and being untruthful about who rented the room, I asked Ryan if there was anything illegal in the room and he stated, ‘That I know of, no,’” Smith’s report reads in part. “When asking Ryan this question, he began to look inside the room from the door as if he was looking for something.”
Because Ryan was a parolee, the officer said he would conduct a parole search of the common area. During the search, the report states authorities found a plastic bag with a straw and suspected methamphetamine in it, two glass “smoking devices,” a syringe, a digital scale and two Xanax pills.
Out-of-state man facing drug charges
A Tennessee man wanted on several warrants was arrested on Aug. 16 as Conway officers investigated an unrelated shoplifting complaint.
Authorities were initially called out around 4 p.m. Aug. 16 to the Walmart on Skyline Drive regarding a woman who was suspected of shoplifting.
According to an incident report, the woman “was uncooperative and pushed the loss prevention officer out of the way while exiting the store” and walked through the parking lot toward the Skyline Inn motel.
Another officer who had stopped an “unlicensed Dodge Durango” got a tip the shoplifter was likely staying in Room 219, the report states.
Authorities went to the room and were met at the door by 24-year-old Douglas Eaton of Cordova, Tennessee.
While talking with the Tennessee man, one of the officers reportedly noticed the 24-year-old had a plastic baggie “protruding from [his] sock.”
The baggie had a “small amount” of methamphetamine in it, according to the report.
Eaton was arrested after police found the meth in his sock, the report states. Following his arrest, the officers also found out he was wanted on “multiple felony warrants.”
Though there was a woman staying in Eaton’s motel room, the report states she was not the suspect. However, motel staff helped direct officers to a separate room where a woman matching the suspect’s description was staying.
Officers on scene knocked on the door to Room 230 and though the woman asked who was knocking on her door, the report states she refused to answer the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.