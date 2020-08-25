From Conway Police Department reports
Police find paraphernalia in resident’s vehicle
Authorities arrested a Conway man earlier this month after reportedly finding drug paraphernalia in his vehicle while investigating a domestic disturbance complaint.
Christopher Earl Criswell, 38, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia to manufacture meth or cocaine, a Class B felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony, following the Aug. 15 incident.
Conway officers initially were called around 9:15 p.m. Aug. 15 to the Woodland Oaks apartments regarding a domestic disturbance complaint, according to the probable cause affidavit filed against Criswell.
As officer Steven Spurgers pulled up to the apartment complex, the report states he spotted Criswell in a silver Audi. The officer said he called out to Criswell but that the 38-year-old “began to make confused facers and started leaning towards the passenger seat.”
Criswell also “shot his hands down quickly,” which led the officer to believe he was “attempting to access a weapon,” according to the report.
When ordered to put his hands up, Criswell complied and also got out of the vehicle.
The officer also noted in his report that Criswell was “sweating profusely” while officers questioned him about the domestic disturbance complaint.
The 38-year-old admitted he and his girlfriend were arguing but said that the argument never turned physical.
The girlfriend was questioned separately and also said that the argument was never physical. According to the report, she allowed police to check and see if she had any bruises and they confirmed she was not injured.
Because the Conway man was a parolee, the officers on scene said they would search his vehicle. At this point, Criswell said the vehicle was not his and that they could not search it. However, the officers checked the license plate information and confirmed the vehicle was registered to Criswell.
“Criswell became very agitated, told officers on scene that we would not be searching the vehicle and started backing away,” officer David Starbuck’s report reads in part. “Officers grabbed Criswell’s arms to stop him from leaving. His body tensed rapidly, his arms began to come upward in a defensive manner, as his fists clenched.”
Once the 38-year-old was detained, the report states the officers searched his vehicle and found a glass pipe and two digital scales in the vehicle.
“It is my training and experience which lead me to believe the glass pipe was used to ingest narcotics and both digital scales had narcotics residue (green and crystal like substance) on them,” Starbuck stated in his report.
Online records show that Criswell was still behind bars on Tuesday. Though a $2,500 was issued in the aforementioned case, he remains behind bars subject to a parole hold.
Shoplifting suspect also facing drug charges
A man suspected of shoplifting also faces felony drug charges after police reportedly found meth and other paraphernalia in his pockets.
Alexander Corey Whitney, 29, of Conway was charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony; and theft of property, a Class A misdemeanor; following the Aug. 16 incident.
Officer Vanessa Pieper was called to the Walmart on Skyline Drive shortly after 4 p.m. Aug. 16 regarding a possible shoplifting incident, according to an incident report.
After speaking with the store’s loss prevention officer, Pieper said she headed toward the aisle Whitney was spotted hiding items.
The Conway man was handcuffed and agreed to walk over to the loss prevention office with Pieper, the report states. The report also states he admitted to attempting to steal from the store.
According to the report, the Conway man attempted to steal $32.65 worth of items – batteries and a padlock. After searching Whitney’s bag, the officer also searched his pockets and found a pipe and a small bag of suspected methamphetamine.
Whitney claimed the drugs were his cousin’s, according to the report.
