From Conway Police Department reports
Police find meth in woman's pocket
A Conway woman was arrested following an Aug. 15 traffic stop after police reportedly found a meth pipe in her pockets and other paraphernalia in her vehicle.
Siobhan Rae Naquin, 33, was charged with one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony, following the early-morning traffic stop.
Officer Steven Spurgers pulled over the Lincoln Town that Naquin was driving shortly after 12:30 a.m. on the morning in question after noticing the vehicle’s license plate light was not working properly. According to an incident report, the officer first noticed the vehicle’s license plate light was out while it was outside the Kum & Go gas station at the intersection of Old Morrilton Highway and Donaghey Avenue. The officer pulled the vehicle over shortly after it left the gas station.
“Immediately upon making contact with the driver, she appeared to be very nervous,” the officer noted in his report, adding that Naquin’s mood shifted between confrontational and cooperative.
“When I asked for her paperwork, I could see she was holding the vehicle’s owner manual and her hands were shaking heavily.”
The passenger, Benjamin Ferrel, was asked to step out of the vehicle when the officer found out Ferrel had an active warrant issued against him. The officer also asked Naquin at this time if he could search her vehicle, the report states.
Because the Conway woman denied consent to search but showed to have a criminal history involving narcotics distribution, the officer called a K-9 unit to conduct a free air sniff around the vehicle. At this point, the officer asked the 33-year-old to step out of the vehicle so that the dog could smell around it.
“I requested Naquin to exit the vehicle and she became confrontational again,” Spurgers wrote in his report. “She kept asking why she had to get out and I eventually had to forcefully order her to sit before she complied.”
According to the report, the K-9 alerted officers that it detected the smell of narcotics.
Officers reportedly found a plastic straw with “white residue” inside it in Naquin’s purse as well as a white, “crystalline substance” under a cup. While the “crystalline substance” did not test positive for methamphetamine, there report states the 33-year-old woman was arrested after authorities found a meth pipe in one of her pockets.
Authorities also found $995 in an envelope in one of Naquin’s pockets, the report states.
The Conway woman has since pleaded not guilty in Faulkner County Circuit Court and is scheduled to appear next on Nov. 9 for a pretrial hearing.
Pipe found in Russellville man's trunk
A Pope County resident faces a drug paraphernalia charge after police reportedly found a pipe with methamphetamine residue on it in the man’s trunk.
Officer Tanner Williams pulled over the white Ford Focus that Anthony Blocker II, 28, of Russellville was driving after he found out the license plate was registered to another vehicle, according to an incident report.
The Russellville man reportedly told police he recently bought the vehicle and that the previous owner told him “to leave the tag on the vehicle.”
While speaking with Blocker, the report states the officer also found out Blocker was only issued an ID card and that he did not have a driver’s license.
During the traffic stop, the 33-year-old gave Williams the OK to search his pockets. Though Blocker did not have anything illegal in his pockets, the officer also asked if he could search the vehicle. At this point, another officer pulled up to the scene to write up Blocker’s citation as Williams simultaneously had his K-9 conduct a free air sniff of the vehicle.
According to the report, the K-9 alerted police that it detected the smell of narcotics. At this point, Blocker told police it was possible he had a “marijuana roach in the vehicle.”
The officers did not find the “marijuana roach” but did find a glass pipe with possible methamphetamine residue on it in the trunk, according to the report.
The Russellville man was ultimately arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony, and also cited for reportedly having fictitious tags and not having a driver’s license following the traffic stop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.