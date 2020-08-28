From Conway Police Department reports
Traffic stop leads to 2 arrests
Authorities arrested a 33-year-old man following a traffic stop last week after reportedly finding a bag of meth in a cup that was in one of his cup holders.
Eric Ray Moranda of Conway was charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony; and possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; following the traffic stop.
According to an incident report, officers Dellwyn Elkins and Peter Beck pulled over a white Ford Explorer on Aug. 19 after the driver, Cody McGlamery, “made a sudden lane change.”
The officers also noted that it appeared the two passengers “appeared to moving around abnormally in the vehicle” and that the driver’s side brake light was out.
While speaking with McGlamery, the report states the officers found out he had a felony warrant issued against him by the Arkansas Parole Board.
Chrissa Howard, the vehicle’s registered owner, was sitting in the front seat and Moranda was sitting in the back. According to the report, both passengers “were very nervous and Howard was compulsively clenching her jaw, a sign of methamphetamine use.”
Howard gave the officers the OK to search her vehicle.
During the search, authorities reportedly noticed a glass pipe “protruding” from a cup that was in the cup holder next to Moranda’s seat. The officers also found a bag of suspected methamphetamine and a bag of suspected marijuana residue in it.
According to the report, there was a backpack in the vehicle that had a second pipe in it as well as a “used syringe.”
“Due to the close proximity of the cup to Moranda, he was charged with the items inside of the cup in the console area,” the incident report reads in part. “Moranda and McGlamery were both taken into custody and the vehicle was released to Howard.”
$75K bond issued in drug case
A Conway man is behind bars in lieu of a $75,000 bond on suspicion of trafficking methamphetamine.
The charges filed against 30-year-old Dustin Alexander Manues were filed after the DEA and Conway Police Department investigators conducted a search warrant at his Davis Street residence on Aug. 20.
According to the probable cause affidavit filed against Manues, authorities obtained a search warrant on Aug. 19 for his Davis Street residence and conducted the search warrant just after 6 a.m. the next day. Manues was not home at the time, but his girlfriend, Heather Lynn Hodges, was.
When asked if police would find any drugs in the home, Hodges “admitted that there would be marijuana.”
Authorities reportedly found marijuana and “two packages of THC edibles” in a glass jar in the couple’s bedroom. The officers also found six firearms in the bedroom.
Hodges initially said all six firearms were hers but later admitted two belonged to Manues, who was a felon, the report states.
Police also found a small amount of suspected methamphetamine in a hidden in an Ajax can with a false compartment.
According to the report, Manues pulled up to the residence while officers were on scene. After searching the 30-year-old’s pockets, police found a loaded pistol and about 28 grams of methamphetamine.
Police also found about 11.2 ounces of methamphetamine and several baggies in a backpack in Manues’ vehicle.
Online records show that Manues was charged with trafficking a controlled substance, a Class Y felony; simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, a Class Y felony; possession of firearms by certain persons, a Class B felony; maintaining a drug premises in a drug-free zone, a Class B felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia to manufacture meth or cocaine, a Class B felony; following the incident. Hodges was charged with maintaining a drug premises in a drug-free zone, a Class B felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia to manufacture meth or cocaine, a Class B felony, following the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.