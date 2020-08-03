From Conway Police Department reports
Woman accused in felony battery case
A Conway woman is behind bars after reportedly beating her boyfriend with a stick in mid-July.
Chandre Alexus McDaniel, 23, was formally charged with second-degree domestic battery, a Class C felony, after reportedly attacking her boyfriend on July 12.
According to an incident, authorities were initially called out to Brookside Laundry on the day in question regarding a man who believed his arm was broken after his girlfriend hit him. The man had already walked to his home, located near the laundromat, by the time officer Frankie Henderson responded to the call.
The officer met the Conway man over at his house. Henderson noted in his report that he immediately noticed there was blood on the man’s head and that one of his arms was “bruising and swelling.”
The man’s girlfriend was directed outside to talk with another officer as Henderson questioned the boyfriend about what happened prior to him calling police.
According to the man’s statement, he was laying on the couple’s bed when his girlfriend “blurted out” that she was “not a child molester” and proceeded to hit him with a stick.
After she hit him in the head the first time, the man said he pulled his arms over his head to protect himself.
The portion of the stick McDaniel reportedly hit her boyfriend with broke following the incident.
McDaniel was arrested on scene and her boyfriend was taken by ambulance to the Conway Regional Medical Center for treatment following the incident.
Online records show that McDaniel is scheduled to appear on Aug. 3 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing.
Traffic stop leads to meth investigation
Two Conway residents living at the Quality Inn on Skyline Drive were arrested at the motel on multiple drug-related charges last week.
Sherri Renee Ragland, 48, and Jon Robert Dunham, 37, were each charged with maintaining a drug premises in a drug-free zone, a Class B felony; possession of meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver, a Class C felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class B felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and obstructing governmental operations, a Class A misdemeanor; after authorities searched their motel room and reportedly found multiple meth bongs and other paraphernalia on July 28.
The investigation against Ragland and Dunham began after a Conway officer pulled over a vehicle that had left the Quality Inn motel on July 27 when he found “a large amount of suspected methamphetamine” in the vehicle, according to an incident report.
One of the people in the vehicle was staying in Room 101 at the Quality Inn. Officer Jim Pfrenger alerted a narcotics investigator about the incident following the traffic stop that ended with one arrest. The next day, investigators went to the motel and found out the room was leased to Ragland and that she had an active search waiver filed against her.
At this point, the report states investigators went to Ragland’s room and asked her to let them inside the room due to the investigation against her. Investigators asked Ragland to open the door “several times” before they forced their way into the room. Once inside, police immediately recognized Dunham, who was sitting on the bed. Dunham also has an active search waiver against him, the report states.
Before investigators searched the room, a man walked up to Room 101. The man told police he was looking for a man name “Mike” who was supposed to give him a ride “somewhere in town.” The man left the area after telling police who he was, according to the report.
Ragland and Dunham were arrested after police searched the motel and found multiple meth bongs, digital scales, a bag of meth and other paraphernalia.
Online records show the two Conway residents are scheduled to appear Aug. 31 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing regarding the allegations against them.
