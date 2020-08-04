From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
Vilonia man wanted on sex offender violation
A Vilonia resident is wanted after reportedly failing to register as a sex offender as scheduled with local law enforcement.
George Thompson, 47, is charged with failure to register as a sex offender or report address change, a Class C felony, and being a sex offender while possessing a driver’s license or ID card with an incorrect address change, a Class D felony, after he reportedly failed to show up for an address verification appointment on July 17.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office sex offender coordinator found out in September 2019 that Thomson (aka George Schutz) was staying at his brother’s residence in Vilonia. The sex offender coordinator also found out Thompson was wanted by Wisconsin authorities for failing to properly register as a sex offender.
A deputy was called to the Vilonia home on Liberty Road on Sept. 22 regarding a complaint against Thompson. However, according to the report, the 47-year-old fled the area before deputy Josh McKay made it to the residence in question. The deputy chased after Thompson in the woods and arrested the 47-year-old. Once he was arrested, Thompson was extradited to Wisconsin.
Thompson eventually came back to the sheriff’s office in January to register as a sex offender in Faulkner County, the report states. Though he registered in January, court documents against the 47-year-old indicate he never returned for his six-month check in and that he did not get a new driver’s license with his Vilonia address listed on the card.
Online records show that a felony case was filed against Thompson in Faulkner County Circuit Court on July 29.
Suspect kicks, hits, spits on deputy
A Conway man is behind bars in lieu of a $25,000 bond after reportedly spitting blood onto, kicking and attempting to run over a sheriff’s deputy last week.
David Michael Hackenson, 43, was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and two counts of second-degree battery after he reportedly attempted to run over a Faulkner County deputy on July 27, according to an incident report.
Authorities were called out around 10:30 p.m. on the night in question regarding a disturbance on Della Carter Drive. However, a woman at the residence told deputy MacKenzie Gulley she accidentally dialed 911 and that she didn’t need assistance.
The deputy noted in her report that the woman was “acting very strange” and asked to see the woman’s ID. As she followed behind the woman, Gulley said she heard a vehicle start up behind her. When she turned around, the deputy said she realized the vehicle was headed toward her.
According to the report, the deputy yelled at Hackenson to stop several times before he finally stopped “within 2-3 feet of [Gulley].”
The 43-year-old was combative toward the deputy and refused to step out of his vehicle.
Gulley noted in her report that Hackenson said she “would have to shoot him” to get him out fo the truck.
After unsuccessfully ordering the Conway man out of the vehicle, Gulley tried to pull him out by his arm. According to the report, Hackenson hit Gulley and knocked her to the ground when she tried to pull him from the vehicle. At one point, the deputy used her taser on Hackenson. The 43-year-old retaliated by pulling the taser prongs out of his chest and kicking the deputy in her chest.
Hackenson continued kicking and punching the deputy until another deputy arrived on scene. During the struggle, deputy Gulley busted Hackenson’s lip open. When she did this, he started spitting blood “straight into [her] face,” the report states.
After other deputies pulled up to the scene and helped restrain Hackenson, the 43-year-old announced he could not breathe. The report states sheriff’s deputies called emergency medical responders to the scene but noted it appeared the Conway man was acting out on purpose.
“Once we reached my vehicle, Mr. Hackenson was still non-compliant,” deputy Lee’s report reads in part. “He began making statements that he could not breath and pretended to pass out, followed by him laughing because he thought he was being funny.”
The Conway man was taken to the Conway Regional Medical Center prior to being booked into the county jail for a blood draw so that authorities could send the sample to the state crime lab after he split blood on them.
Online records show that Hackenson is scheduled to appear on Aug. 31 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing.
