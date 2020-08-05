From Conway Police Department reports
Police find fraud equipment, drugs in U-Haul truck
A Benton couple is behind bars after authorities reportedly found a printer, lists of other people’s personal information and meth inside the U-Haul truck they were driving.
Officers initially were called out July 30 regarding back-to-back shoplifting incidents at Target and a local Walmart.
A loss prevention officer called police on July 30 after noticing two women ring up “a cart full of merchandise” without paying for the items. According to an incident report, the women left with the items after their card was declined. Officer Hannah Fleming noted in her report that the suspects reportedly did the “same thing” at Target prior to heading over to Walmart.
Kimberly Lynn Crews, 32, denied stealing anything from the store and said the other woman, 26-year-old Tara Marie Webber, was responsible for the theft, the report states. However, Webber also told police she was innocent and that Crews was the shoplifter.
Shortly after the two women gave officers the OK to search the U-Haul vehicle, police found a piece of paper with several names, addresses, social security numbers and other personal information with Crews’ boyfriend’s belongings.
“It seemed apparent that the document was being utilized to commit some sort of identity fraud,” Lt. Andrew Burningham noted in his report.
DeShawn Oshea Carter, 26, claimed he pulled the suspicious piece of paper out of his girlfriend’s journal because he believed one of the names included on the list was of someone he thought Crews “was seeing.” However, the 32-year-old Benton woman told police Carter”asked her to write [the list of names and personal information] down several months before.”
The officers also found a bank card in the vehicle they believed was fraudulently obtained.
“The bank card had the same name on it as the list that was previously found,” the report reads in part. “It was also the name that Carter stated drew his attention to [on] the list, and [why he] removed it from the journal. The card had a sticker on it that is common with new cards.”
A probable cause affidavit filed against Crews, Webber and Carter shows that officers on scene found several items that led police to believe the Benton couple was involved in identify fraud schemes.
“During the search of the rear of the truck, multiple additional items were found indicating identity and check fraud,” the report reads in part. “Several IDs were located in the rear of the truck, Additionally, paper for printing checks was found, a printer, a photocopier, what appeared to be additional pages of people’s personal information and bar codes similar to products found at business retailers.”
Police also found methamphetamine, syringes, drug paraphernalia and joint supplements for horses.
Crews was charged with possession of methamphetamine with purpose to deliver, a Class B felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class B felony; forgery, a Class B felony; possession of a forgery device, a Class C felony; theft by receiving, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony; theft of property, a Class A misdemeanor; and obstructing governmental operations, a Class C misdemeanor; following the incident. Her boyfriend was charged with six felony charges, and both suspects are each being held in the Faulkner County Detention Center on $50,000 bonds.
Online records show that Webber was charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony, and theft of property, a Class A misdemeanor, and that she has since been released from the county jail on a $1,000 bond.
Resident chases family with knife
A Conway man is accused of charging at family members while wielding a knife on Aug. 1.
Christian Alayon, 42, was charged with aggravated assault on a family or household member, a Class D felony, after he reportedly chased after his wife and other family members while holding a knife.
Authorities were called to a residence on Gum Street regarding a disturbance on the night in question. As officer David Starbuck walked up to the residence, Alayon approached him saying, “I did not hit my wife, I shoved my wife,” according to an incident report.
The 42-year-old man claimed his brother-in-law shoved him out of the doorway just before his wife and sister-in-law “attacked him.” However, a juvenile who was outside when the incident occurred told police she saw Alayon chase after his family members with a “big ole silver knife.”
The girl also told police she saw the 42-year-old “hitting her too,” referring to Alayon’s wife, according to the report.
As officers spoke to the girl and also questioned Alayon about what happened, the 42-year-old man’s wife returned home. The officer noted in his report that he could tell the woman was limping.
The woman initially told police she was limping because her husband fell on her knee and that she had photos of him “swinging” the knife while other children, including her son, were present. However, the woman refused to show officers the photos because she did not want to “incriminate her husband,” the report states.
Alayon was arrested on suspicion of an aggravated assault on a family or household member charge and is scheduled to appear next on Aug. 31 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing regarding the allegations against him.
