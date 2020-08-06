From Conway Police Department reports
Couple arrested on drug-related charges
A Conway couple is behind bars in the Faulkner County Detention Center after authorities reportedly found suspected methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia in their motel room.
Christopher R. Jorsch, 41, was charged with maintaining a drug premises, a Class C felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class B felony; while his wife, 33-year-old Ashely L. Fischer, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class B felony; following the Aug. 2 incident.
Conway officers initially were called shortly before 11 a.m. Aug. 2 to the Days Inn motel on Oak Street regarding a domestic disturbance in Room 123, according to an incident report.
Fischer had called police saying her husband attacked her.
According to the husband’s statement, Fischer “had been attempting to argue with him all day” and he wanted her to stop. Eventually, he went to their motel room without her and started to pack her belongings. However, when the 33-year-old woman returned to the couple’s motel room she “began pushing and yelling at [Jorsch], but eventually stopped after a neighbor complained to them about the noise.”
Because the husband and wife both had active search waivers filed against them, responding officers moved to search the motel room. Prior to searching the room, the report states the officers asked both Fischer and Jorsch if there was anything illegal in the room. They both said there was nothing illegal in the room, the report states.
When searching the motel room, authorities reportedly found a bag of suspected methamphetamine “on the table closest to the door by the bed.” They also found three digital scales “in a black bag under the nightstand near the bed closest to the bathroom” as well as a hypodermic needle that was hidden in a light fixture in the bathroom, the report states.
Online records show the couple is scheduled to appear Aug. 31 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing regarding the aforementioned case.
Sherwood man floods motel room
A Pulaski County man is accused of breaking the sink and causing more than $1,000 in damages to a motel room at the Skyline Inn last week.
Artin Zadoorian, 42, of Sherwood is charged with first-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony, and public intoxication, a Class C misdemeanor, after allegedly flooding his motel room on Aug. 2.
According to a felony probable cause affidavit filed against the 42-year-old, police were called three times on the day in question regarding Zadoorian’s suspicious behaviors.
Officer Phillip Sweet noted in his report that Zadoorian was at Bank of America attempting to get cash from the ATM the first time he was called about the Sherwood man. During this encounter, the officer said he noticed Zadoorian’s hands “were extremely shaky.”
Police also received a complaint abut Zadoorian from another Skyline Inn customer who said they saw the Sherwood man “talking to himself near the end of the building,” according to the report.
The motel manager called police around 3:15 p.m. on the day in question, saying he wanted Zadoorian banned from the property because there was water pouring from the door to Room 122.
Zadoorian was the one who had rented Room 122 that day, according to an employee.
The Sherwood man was covered in water “and had drywall on his shirt and in his hair” when the officer pulled up to the motel.
When asked what happened to his room, the 42-year-old said: “the water broke.”
At this point, the report states the officer went inside the room and found out the sink had been pulled off the wall.
“There was also damage to the floor, drywall and toilet as well,” the officer’s report reads in part. “The floor was covered in water. Based on all encounters with him [that day] and his characteristics he was displaying, I believed him to be impaired on something other than alcohol. However, during this encounter the effects appeared to be worst than previous.”
Zadoorian was arrested on scene and issued a criminal trespass warning at the manager’s request. Online records show that the Sherwood man was still behind bars as of Thursday afternoon and that he is scheduled to appear next Aug. 31 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing.
