From Conway Police Department reports
Boyfriend stabs girlfriend during argument
A 35-year-old man is accused of stabbing his girlfriend during an argument.
Willis L. Brooks was formally charged Wednesday with second-degree domestic battery, a Class C felony, and first-degree terroristic threatening, a Class D felony, after reportedly stabbing his girlfriend on July 13 and threatening to kill her, according to an incident report.
Authorities found out about the apparent stabbing when the girlfriend went to the hospital two days after she was stabbed. The report states the woman did not want to file a police report against her boyfriend, however; Baptist Health Medical Center staff notified police their patient was stabbed.
The woman told police she and Brooks were visiting with friends during the early morning hours on July 13 at the Clifton Street Apartments when her boyfriend stabbed her.
According to the woman’s statement, she and Brooks began arguing when she caught him texting another woman using her phone and posing as her. During the argument, the 35-year-old reportedly grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed at his girlfriend.
“After the attack, [the woman] said she wrapped her hand up and she stayed with Brooks at the apartment for the remainder of the evening,” the incident report reads in apart. “[The woman] stated they have been together since the attack, but things are not the same between them. Nearly two days after the incident, [the woman] had a friend take her to Baptist Health because her hand still hurt.”
The woman also told police her boyfriend is homeless and that he does not have a cell phone of his own.
Police recover stolen vehicle, arrest parole absconder
A Mayflower woman who reportedly was pulled over driving a stolen vehicle is behind bars facing additional drug-related charges, according to an incident report.
Bethany M. Helton, 31, was charged with maintaining a drug premises, a Class C felony; possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver, a Class B felony; theft by receiving, a Class B felony; two counts of drug paraphernalia, Class D felonies; and driving on a suspended license, an unclassified misdemeanor; following a Monday traffic stop.
Authorities were following up on a tip about Helton staying at the Days Inn on Oak Street when they started conducting surveillance at the motel on the day in question. According to an incident report, the Mayflower woman was wanted on an absconder warrant and is also known “to be a large quantity methamphetamine distributor.”
As investigators watched the outside of Room 223, they saw a white Toyota pickup truck back into the parking space in front of the room. The driver never got out of the vehicle and eventually drove away, the report states. At this point, an investigator driving an unmarked unit began following the truck. After running the vehicle’s license plate number through the dispatch center, the report states the investigator found out the vehicle had recently been reported stolen in Little Rock.
The vehicle began turning down various streets and maneuvering itself through traffic in what appeared to be an attempt to evade the unmarked vehicle following it, according to the report. Eventually, an officer in a marked patrol unit stopped the pickup truck Helton was driving along Interstate 40 just off the 125 onramp.
Though the 31-year-old woman said she had not rented the room, authorities reportedly found “two separate documents from days Inn in reference to Room 223” in the stolen vehicle, the report states.
Investigators went back to the motel and confirmed with motel staff that a keycard found in Helton’s pockets went to Room 223. After verifying the keycard went to Room 223, the report states authorities went to search the motel room. During the search, the report states police found about 10 grams of methamphetamine along with a syringe, a “large glass methamphetamine pipe” and other drug paraphernalia.
One of the investigators told the Mayflower woman that Conway’s narcotics investigators “had spoken to numerous people about her and that they were all upset with her.”
Helton reportedly acknowledged one particular woman who was upset with her, adding that the woman was upset “because I told her to leave and wouldn’t get her no dope.”
Online records show that the Mayflower woman is currently behind bars without bond and has pleaded not guilty to the allegations against her. She is scheduled to appear next Sept. 23 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a pretrial hearing.
