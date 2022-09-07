Organizers are in the final stages of preparation for the 84th edition of the Faulkner County Fair. First established in 1938, the 2022 fair program is set to start on Sept. 20 and run until Sept. 24, fair directors told the Log Cabin Democrat on Tuesday.
Festivities will begin at the Conway Exposition and Fairgrounds on Oak Street at 4 p.m. on Sept. 20 with the opening of the Bledsoe Chiropractic Midway. Per the fair website, 30 rides will be available for attendees to experience all four days of the fair, with rides opening at 4 p.m. and closing at 10 p.m. on Sept. 20-22, and staying open until midnight on Sept. 23-24.
Shortly after the midway opens on the 20th, the annual Downtown Fair Parade will start at 5 p.m. Starting on Oak Street and finishing on Main Street, pre-registration for the parade isn’t required and judges will hand out prizes for the top four non-commercial floats. Winners will receive $200 for first-place, $175 for second-place and $150 and $125 for third and fourth place, respectively.
For the first time, pee wee football and cheerleader teams from around Faulkner County will have their floats judged in a separate category, per Faulkner County Fair Parade Committee Chair Rick Sublett. First- through fourth-place winners will receive the same cash prizes as the non-commercial winners, and commercial business floats will also be judged with “bragging rights” on the line, Sublett told the Log Cabin at the committee’s meeting on Tuesday at Larry’s Pizza in Conway.
Sublett said the parade’s Grand Marshal is Judi Lively, the executive director of Bethlehem House in Conway, while the 2022 parade honoree is Marie Hopkins, who recently died at the age of 103.
Other fair activities will include Kid’s Day on Sept. 24, headlined by a free talent show for ages 0-9; a magic show by Paul Carlon at 11:45 a.m.; two princess shows on the Centennial Bank Stage at 10:45 a.m. and 2:45 p.m.; and the Cowboy Cutie Contest for ages 0-9 at 1 p.m. The Cowboy Cutie Contest costs $25 to enter and only 20 entries total are allowed. All proceeds from the contest will benefit scholarships for high school seniors in Faulkner County.
The fair will also include a pageant that begins three days before other festivities on Sept. 17 at 4 p.m. The pageant, open to ages 0-21, will include prizes for winners in the two oldest age divisions, and those winners will represent the county at the Arkansas State Fair. As with the Cowboy Cutie Contest, entry fees for the pageant, which cost $50 and are due by Sept. 15, will benefit scholarships for seniors in Faulkner County.
There is no admission charge for the midway, but armbands costing $30 are available for carnival rides. Additionally, individual ride tickets may be bought. A $5 parking fee will apply.
Lastly, the fair will include a livestock show at the Lewis Ranch Livestock Pavilion and Arena, as well as an exhibition hall.
The full schedule of the 2022 Faulkner County Fair Exhibition Hall:
Thursday, Sept. 15
3-8 p.m. Home Economic entries accepted.
Friday, Sept. 16
9:30 a.m. Home Economic Judging (except Baked Goods & Floriculture)
Saturday, Sept. 17
8:30 a.m. Check-in for Fair Queen Contestants (Ages 0-9)
10 a.m. Faulkner County Fair Queen Pageants at the Centennial Stage at the Expo (Ages 0-9)
1 p.m. Check-in for Jr. & Sr. Fair Queen Contestants (Ages 14-23)
1:30 p.m. Meeting – Jr. & Sr. Fair Queen Contestants (in front of dressing rooms)
2 p.m. Interviews for Jr. & Sr. Fair Queen Contestants
2:45 p.m. Check-in for PreTeen Faulkner County Fair Queen Contestants (Ages 10-13)
4 p.m. Faulkner County Fair Queen Pageant at the Centennial Stage at the Expo Center (PreTeen, Jr. & Sr. Divisions)
Sunday, Sept. 18
1-4 p.m. Set up educational booths
Monday, Sept. 19
9-11 a.m. Enter Baked Goods & Floriculture (option of two-day drop off on Sunday and Monday)
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Judging Baked Goods & Floriculture
9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Set up educational booths
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Set up commercial booths
10 a.m. Ag Mechanics must be in place
Tuesday, Sept. 204 p.m. Bledsoe Chiropractic Midway Opens
5 p.m. Downtown Parade
5 p.m. Commercial Exhibits Open
10 p.m. Closed
Wednesday, Sept. 21 – Armband Night
9 a.m. Exhibit Buildings Open
4 p.m. Bledsoe Chiropractic Midway Opens
Thursday, Sept. 22 – Armband Night
9 a.m. Exhibit Building Open
4 p.m. Bledsoe Chiropractic Midway Opens
6:30 p.m. Faulkner County Fair Talent Contest (Ages 10-15 & Ages 16-21) at the Centennial Stage
Friday, Sept. 23
9 a.m. Exhibit Buildings Open
4 p.m. Bledsoe Chiropractic Midway Opens
Saturday, Sept. 24 – Kid’s Day & Armband Day (10 a.m. – 3:30pm)
8 a.m. Exhibit Buildings Open
8:15 a.m. Check-in for the Faulkner County Fair Kids Talent Contest at the Centennial Bank Stage
9 a.m. Faulkner County Fair Kids Talent Contest (Ages 0-9) at the Centennial Bank Stage
10 a.m. Bledsoe Chiropractic Midway and Commercial Exhibits Open
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Armband Day – will stop selling armbands at 3 p.m.
10:45 a.m. The Princess Show at Centennial Bank Stage
11:45 a.m. Paul Carlon Illusionist/Magic Show
12 p.m. Check-In for the Cowboy Cutie Contest Near the Centennial Stage
1 p.m. Cowboy Cutie Contest (Ages: 0-9) at Centennial Stage
2:45 p.m. The Princess Show at Centennial Bank Stage
3:45 p.m. Paul Carlon Illusionist/Magic Show
10 p.m. Livestock & Exhibits Dismissed (Dismissal Subject to Change)
10 p.m. Ag Mechanics exhibits will be released (even if purchased prior in the week)
Midnight Bledsoe Chiropractic Midway Closed – End of Fair- All livestock and tack must be off Fairgrounds.
Sunday, Sept. 25
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pick up Home Economics, Horticulture, Floriculture Exhibits, and Educational Booths.
12-2 p.m. Pick up Commercial Booths
The full schedule of the 2022 Faulkner County Fair:
Saturday, Sept. 10
9-11 a.m. Faulkner County Fair Clean Up / Set Up Day
9 a.m. Horse Show at Don Owens Riding Arena (Open to Public)
Thursday, Sept. 15
3-8 p.m. Home Economic entries accepted.
Friday, Sept. 16
9:30 a.m. Home Economic Judging (except Baked Goods & Floriculture)
Saturday, Sept. 17
Campers may begin entering the fairgrounds. Reservations required.
8:30 a.m. Check-in for Fair Queen Contestants (Ages 0-9)
10 a.m. Faulkner County Fair Queen Pageants at the Centennial Stage at the Expo (Ages 0-9)
1 p.m. Check-in for Jr. & Sr. Fair Queen Contestants (Ages 14-23)
1:30 p.m. Meeting – Jr. & Sr. Fair Queen Contestants (in front of dressing rooms)
2 p.m. Interviews for Jr. & Sr. Fair Queen Contestants
2:45 p.m. Check-in for PreTeen Faulkner County Fair Queen Contestants (Ages 10-13)
4 p.m. Faulkner County Fair Queen Pageant at the Centennial Stage at the Expo Center (PreTeen, Jr. & Sr. Divisions)
Sunday, Sept. 18
1-4 p.m. Set up Educational Booths
12 p.m. Small Ruminants (Dept R) – May enter the fairgrounds
12 p.m. Dairy Cattle and Dairy Goats (Dept. O & P) – May enter the fairgrounds
4-6 p.m. Enter Baked Goods & Floriculture (option of two-day drop off on Sunday and Monday)
6 p.m. All Dairy Goats, Dairy Cattle, and Small Ruminants must be in place.
6-8 p.m. Check-in for Dairy Goats, Dairy Cattle, and Small Ruminants
Monday, Sept. 19
9-11 a.m. Enter Baked Goods & Floriculture (option of two-day drop off on Sunday and Monday)
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Judging Baked Goods & Floriculture
9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Set up Educational Booths
9:30 a.m. Mandatory Dairy Exhibitor & Small Ruminant Exhibitor Meeting in Show Ring
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Set up Commercial Booths
10 a.m. Ag Mechanics must be in place
10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Ag Mechanics check-in and classification
10 a.m. Judging of Dairy Goat Exhibits followed by Dairy Goat showmanship. Awards will directly follow the show.
Following Dairy Goat Show:
Judging of Junior Dairy Cattle Showmanship & Junior and Open Dairy Cattle Exhibits
Awards will directly follow the show.
Following the Junior Dairy Cattle Show:
Judging of Small Ruminant Show--Breeding Meat Goat & Breeding Sheep (Dept. R)
Awards will immediately follow the show.
1 p.m. Ag Mechanics Show (judging) – Exhibitors must be present at judging unless showing another exhibit. If showing another exhibit, you must see the Ag Mechanics Superintendent for other arrangements.
4 p.m. Poultry (except broilers) – May begin entering fairgrounds
6 p.m. Educational Booths must be in place and remain in place until 9 a.m. Sunday
6 p.m. Small Ruminants – Breeding Meat Goat & Breeding Sheep (Dept R) must be in place.
6-7 p.m. Check-in for Small Ruminants – Breeding Meat Goat & Breeding Sheep (Dept R)
6-7:30 p.m. Faulkner County Fair Youth Livestock Skill-a-Thon Contest
7-10 p.m. Swine may enter the fairgrounds (health papers will be checked before unloading)
10 p.m. All Poultry (other than broilers) MUST be in place.
Tuesday, Sept. 20
7:30 a.m. Broilers may begin entering
8 a.m. All Market Goats and Broilers in place
8 a.m. Swine may enter Fairgrounds (health papers must be checked before unloading)
8:30 a.m. Broilers will be judged in the Rabbit Show area. All other poultry will be judged in the poultry area. All broilers will be released after judging. Broiler Awards will immediately follow the show. The general breed will be judged following the broiler show.
9 a.m. Market Goat Weigh-In
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Set up Commercial Booths
12 p.m. All Beef Cattle in place
2 p.m. Market Steers, Prospect/Feeder Steers, County and Commercial Heifers Weigh-In
4 p.m. Bledsoe Chiropractic Midway Opens
4:30 p.m. Mandatory Market Goat Exhibitor Meeting in Show Ring
5 p.m. Judging of Goat Wether Dam Show
Followed by Faulkner County Bred Market Goat Show
Followed by Peewee Market Goat Showmanship
Followed by Market Goat Show
Followed by Junior & Senior Market Goat Showmanship
5 p.m. Downtown Parade
5 p.m. Commercial Exhibits Open
5-9 p.m. Rabbits may enter the fairgrounds. Must be checked in by the committee.
9 p.m. All Rabbits must be in place.
8-10 p.m. Swine weigh in
10 p.m. All Swine must be in place.
Wednesday, Sept. 21 – Armband Night
8:30 a.m. Mandatory Rabbit Exhibitor Meeting in Rabbit Show Area
9 a.m. Rabbit Show. Awards will immediately follow the show. All meat rabbits will be released after judging.
9 a.m. All Market Lambs must be in place.
9 a.m. Exhibit Buildings Open
12 p.m. Judging of Swine Showmanship, followed by Breeding Swine Show. Awards will immediately follow the show.
4-10 p.m. Bledsoe Chiropractic Midway and Commercial Exhibits Open – Armband Night
5:30 p.m. Mandatory Market Hog Exhibitory Meeting in Show Ring.
6 p.m. Market Hog Show
10 p.m. Meat Rabbits MUST be removed from the fairgrounds.
Thursday, Sept. 22 – Armband Night
8:30 a.m. Mandatory Beef Cattle Exhibitor Meeting in Show Ring
9 a.m. Judging of Beef Cattle Exhibits (Market Steers, Prospect/Feeder Steers, Breeding Beef, Heifers and Showmanship) Awards will immediately follow the show.
9 a.m. Market Lamb Weigh-In
9 a.m. Exhibit Building Open
4-10 p.m. Bledsoe Chiropractic Midway and Commercial Exhibits Open – ARMBAND NIGHT
5:30 p.m. Mandatory Sheep (Dept. S) Exhibitor Meeting in Show Ring
5:30 p.m. Check-In for the Faulkner County Jr. & Sr. Talent Contest on the Centennial Bank Stage (Ages 10-21)
6 p.m. Judging of Wether Dams
Followed Market Lambs
Followed by Lamb Showmanship
6:30 p.m. Faulkner County Fair Talent Contest ( Ages 10-15 & Ages 16-21) at the Centennial Stage
Friday, Sept. 23
9 a.m. Exhibit Buildings Open
9-11 a.m. Dog Obedience Exhibition (School Groups Welcome)
12 p.m. Youth Dog Show – Begins at noon, may conclude around 5 p.m. Awards will immediately follow the show.
4 p.m. to midnight – Bledsoe Chiropractic Midway and Commercial Exhibits Open
5 p.m. Livestock Award Ceremony begins followed by Parade of Champions (recognition of livestock contestant’s awards)
6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Parade of Champions – All Grand and Reserve Market Animals will be on exhibit in the Show Ring
Saturday, Sept. 24 – Kid’s Day & Armband Day (10a.m. – 3 p.m.)
8 a.m. Exhibit Buildings Open
8:15 a.m. Check-in for the Faulkner County Fair Kids Talent Contest at the Centennial Bank Stage
9 a.m. Faulkner County Fair Kids Talent Contest (Ages: 0-9) at the Centennial Bank Stage
10 a.m. Junior Livestock Premium Auction Sale
10 a.m. Midway and Commercial Exhibits Open
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bledsoe Chiropractic Midway opens Armband Day – Will Stop Selling Armbands at 1:30 p.m.
10:45 a.m. The Princess Show at Centennial Bank Stage
11:45 a.m. Paul Carlon Illusionist/Magic Show
12 p.m. Check-In for the Cowboy Cutie Contest Near the Centennial Stage
1 p.m. Cowboy Cutie Contest (Ages: 0-9) at Centennial Stage
2:45 p.m. The Princess Show at Centennial Bank Stage
3:45 p.m. Paul Carlon Illusionist/Magic Show
10 p.m. Livestock & Exhibits Dismissed (Dismissal Subject to Change)
10 p.m. Ag Mechanics exhibits will be released (even if purchased prior in the week)
Midnight. Midway Closed – End of Fair- All livestock and tack must be off Fairgrounds.
Sunday, Sept. 25
All campers must be removed from the fairgrounds
8:30 a.m. Any livestock or tack left on the fairgrounds at this time will be sold or given away. The original owner or person who entered the livestock in the Fair will be charged for any expense incurred by the Fair Board in disposing of the livestock.
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pick up Home Economics, Horticulture, Floriculture Exhibits, and Educational Booths.
12 p.m. Cleanup Crew
12-2 p.m. Pick up Commercial Booths
