Organizers are in the final stages of preparation for the 84th edition of the Faulkner County Fair. First established in 1938, the 2022 fair program is set to start on Sept. 20 and run until Sept. 24, fair directors told the Log Cabin Democrat on Tuesday.

Festivities will begin at the Conway Exposition and Fairgrounds on Oak Street at 4 p.m. on Sept. 20 with the opening of the Bledsoe Chiropractic Midway. Per the fair website, 30 rides will be available for attendees to experience all four days of the fair, with rides opening at 4 p.m. and closing at 10 p.m. on Sept. 20-22, and staying open until midnight on Sept. 23-24.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@the

cabin.net.

