From Conway Police Department reports
Officer arrests woman with 4 felony warrants
A Conway woman wanted on multiple felony warrants was arrested outside of a Waffle House restaurant last week.
Online records show that 46-year-old Nicole Genevieve Kutas faces additional drug-related charges stemming from her Aug. 24 arrest.
According to an incident report, officer Hannah Flemming found out Kutas was wanted on four felony warrants when she ran the license plate of the red Honda Accord Kutas was driving on Skyline Drive shortly before noon on the day in question.
The officer walked up to Kutas after the 46-year-old pulled up to the Waffle House on Skyline Drive to confront her about the warrants issued against her.
Kutas told the officer “she knew about the warrants and that she stopped going to Drug Court because she got depressed,” the report states.
The Conway woman was handcuffed after the officer confirmed the warrants were active through the dispatch center. At this point, Kutas asked if she would be able to call a friend to pick up her vehicle.
Officer Flemming allowed the 46-year-old to call someone to pick up the vehicle. However, the report states Kutas “could not get someone to come get the car.”
Because the Conway woman did not have anyone to pick up her vehicle, the officer called a tow truck to get it. After calling a tow truck to the scene, the report states Flemming conducted a routine inventory list of the items in Kutas’ vehicle for him.
While writing down what Kutas had in her vehicle, the officer reportedly found two suspected meth pipes that were “wrapped in rags” in a “foil makeup bag,” two ecstasy pills and a “small bag” of methamphetamine.
The 46-year-old was arrested regarding the outstanding warrants against her and was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony.
Shoplifting call leads to drug arrest
A Conway woman is behind bars on drug-related and theft charges after reportedly shoplifting at a local Walmart store on Aug. 22.
Kimberly Dawn Byers, 31, of Morrilton was charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony; and theft of property, a Class A misdemeanor; following the Aug. 22 incident.
Officer Stephen Eifling was called out to Walmart on Skyline Drive on the day in question after an employee said they saw Byers hide an ink cartridge in her purse, according to an incident report.
The 31-year-old woman reportedly paid for some of the items she’d selected but did not pay for the ink cartridge.
When the officer arrived on scene, a loss prevention employee told him the suspect was in the restroom. As the Morrilton woman walked out of the restroom, the report states Eifling walked up to her and asked to look in her purse for the ink cartridge she was accused of stealing.
“She consented for me to search her belongings, and when I opened her purse, the first thing I noticed was an ink cartridge with the factory ribbon still attached,” Eifling noted in his report.
Soon after arresting the 31-year-old, the officer found out Byers was also wanted on a parole absconder warrant.
Before she was taken over to the county jail, the report states that Byers admitted she had “a glass pipe and some meth in a coin purse” inside her bag.
The Morrilton woman being held in the Faulkner County Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 bond as of press time Monday.
