From Conway Police Department reports
FCDC refuses detaining intoxicated suspect
A Conway man arrested on a public intoxication charge on Aug. 31 was not allowed to be booked into the county jail due to his level of intoxication, according to an incident report.
Delton Stubbs, 38, was charged with public intoxication, a Class C misdemeanor, on Aug. 31 after authorities reportedly found him walking along near the wood line on Farris Road while investigating an abandoned vehicle near the intersection of Farris Road and Student Lane near the University of Central Arkansas.
A felony possession of a controlled substance charge was also filed against Stubbs after jail staff reportedly found a bag of suspected cocaine in his sock, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Authorities were initially called regarding a blue Chevrolet Malibu left in the middle of the roadway on Farris Road on the night in question.
“When I walked up to the car, the lights were on and the driver’s side door was open, but the vehicle was not running and the keys were not in the ignition,” Conway officer Austin Clagett wrote in his report.
The officer soon noticed a UCA officer was over by the wood line “with a shirtless [suspect].” The officer also said that he found a blue lanyard with a set of keys on the sidewalk near Stubbs.
“Upon walking up and speaking with [Stubbs], I was immediately able to determine that he was intoxicated,” Clagett wrote in his report. “His speech was so slurred that it was unintelligible, he reeked of intoxicants and urine, and what clothing he had on was extremely disheveled.”
According to the report, the 38-year-old told police the man who was driving the vehicle in question “ran off into the woods.”
Officers on scene asked Stubbs to participate in field sobriety tests. However, officer Clagett said the Conway man “was completely unresponsive and unreactive to [his] requests.” At this point, the officer arrested Stubbs and took him to the Faulkner County Detention Center.
While at the county jail, booking staff found “a small baggie with a white powdery substance” in one of Stubbs’ socks. The substance reportedly tested positive for cocaine.
According to the report, jail staff refused to keep Stubbs “due to his level of intoxication.”
After the jail handed over a detention rejection form, the officer took Stubbs to the hospital.
“With assistance from jail staff, I placed Stubbs back into my unit, and transported him to Baptist Health Medical Center for further treatment,” Clagett wrote in his report. “I advised the emergency room doctor of the circumstances. She spoke with Stubbs briefly and advised me that she believed his health to be sufficient and she was going to discharge him. She informed me that he was keeping his airway clear, and he was not aggressive or violent. She stated that he had a high level of intoxication and needed to sober up.”
According to the probable cause affidavit, jail staff still refused to book Stubbs, so the officer called the 38-year-old’s mother to pick Stubbs up.
Plumerville man held on $75K bond
A Conway County man is behind bars in lieu of a $75,000 bond after reportedly leading police on a chase on Sept. 4. Court documents also indicate he told police he recently tested COVID-19 but later admitted that wasn’t true.
According to a probable cause affidavit, officer Steven Spurgers pulled over Victor Charles Donald Jr. on the day in question after noticing one of his license plate lights was out.
Donald reportedly stopped in the Kum & Go gas station parking lot along Old Morrilton Highway when he jumped out of the vehicle and fled the scene.
The 31-year-old Plumerville man reportedly crossed the street and ran between the Dairy Queen and KFC restaurants. The officer was able to catch up to and grab ahold of Donald after he fell to the ground. According to the report, other bystanders had begun filming the incident by this point.
As the officer struggled to control Donald, the report states another passerby offered to help until other officers arrived on scene.
“He asked if I needed help and I said yes,” Spurgers report reads in part. “[The man] held onto Donald’s legs until officers arrived.”
The Plumerville man reportedly had a Crown Royal bag with him that had a Digital scale, a phone, methamphetamine, marijuana, THC cartridges and ecstasy pills in it, according to the report.
Authorities also found out he had cocaine and several pills in his vehicle, the report states.
After he was arrested, Donald reportedly began vomiting after asking officers on scene if he could have some water. At this point, the report states an ambulance was also called to the scene to check on Donald.
The Plumerville told emergency medical responders he recently tested positive for COVID-19 but later told police that wasn’t true.
Donald admitted “he had never actually gotten tested for COVID-19. He stated that a man he worked with had wife that had been exposed to COVID-10. He stated that he never actually went to get tested, and that it had been over a month since it happened.”
The Conway County man has since been charged with seven felony drug charges as well as driving on a suspended license, an unclassified misdemeanor; fleeing, a Class C misdemeanor; resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor; and defective equipment, an unclassified misdemeanor; following the incident.
