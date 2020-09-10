From Conway Police Department reports
Traffic stop leads to 3 arrests
Three White County residents were arrested Sept. 3 after a Conway officer reportedly found methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia in their vehicle.
Officer Jim Pfrenger pulled over the vehicle in question while investigating a suspicious person complaint. While following up on the complaint, authorities noticed there was a small child in the maroon Ford Focus that was not in a car seat, according to an incident report.
An investigator saw that Justin Allen Wedge was driving the vehicle and alerted Pfrenger that the 25-year-old Romance man had a suspended license.
As the officer caught up to the vehicle, Wedge abruptly changed lanes, pulling out in front of another vehicle already in the turning late. At this point, the report states the officer turned onto East Oak Street behind the vehicle and turned on his blue lights.
Because the 25-year-old had stopped “in the road” and had a suspended license, the report states the officer asked the front seat passenger (24-year-old Lindsey Nicole Wedge) “to drive the vehicle to the parking lot of the BBQ restaurant just up the road.”
Lindsey passed the restaurant’s parking lot and instead stopped “in a pull off just before Steve’s Automotive after [the officer] had to activate [his] siren,” according to the report.
The 24-year-old told the officer she didn’t stop at the restaurant because she “the brakes on the car are bad.”
According to the report, Lindsey and Justin both gave police consent to search the vehicle.
After the back seat passenger, 39-year-old Crystal Holly Brown of Beebe, and the young child got out of the vehicle, officers on scene proceeded to search the vehicle and found a bag of suspected meth wrapped in electrical tape by the driver’s side door as well as a metal Batman box in the trunk that had a metal spoon with a “crystal like substance” on it, a used syringe, a broken pipe and a bag of suspected methamphetamine in it. Police also found several syringes inside a green insect repellant bottle, according to the report.
Justin was charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony; driving on a suspended license, an unclassified misdemeanor; no child passenger restraint, an unclassified offense; and improper lane change, an unclassified offense; following the Sept. 3 traffic stop.
Online records show that Lindsey was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia following the incident while Brown was charged with possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Vilonia man posts $75K bond
A Vilonia man was issued a $75,000 bond after he reportedly stole more than 1,500 pills from a Conway resident and also had about 14 grams of meth in his vehicle earlier this month.
Timonty Izach McCasland, 26, was charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, a Class Y felony; possession of meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver, a Class A felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class B felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony; and theft of property greater than $1,000 but less than $5,000, a Class D felony; after reportedly stealing medications from a Greens at Nutters Chapel tenant.
According to a probable cause affidavit, authorities were called out around 3:30 p.m. Sept. 3 to the apartment complex on Pebble Beach Road regarding a domestic disturbance. Dispatchers alerted police that one of the suspects “was armed with a handgun.”
Officers caught up to the suspect vehicle on Dave Ward Drive and pulled it over, according to a report.
“I informed McCasland I was conducting an investigative stop due to the domestic that just occurred involving a firearm,” officer John Fitzhugh wrote in his report. “While speaking with McCasland, I detected as strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.”
According to the report, the Vilonia man had a loaded magazine in one of his pockets that went to a Smith and Wesson firearm. The officer found the firearm in the driver’s side door pocket.
Authorities conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and also had a K-9 conduct a free air sniff inside the vehicle after finding a locked box in the back of the tan Chevrolet Suburban. The dog gave a positive alert that it detected the smell of narcotics in the middle console and in the box, the report states.
After inspecting the center console closely, the report states police believe it was previously used “to conceal marijuana.” The report also states that police found several needles, a digital scale, two pipes and “burnt aluminum foil” in the box.
Several pills – 1,250 Gabepentin pills and 360 Cybalta pills – reported stolen by the Greens tenant were found in the back seat.
The officer also noted in his report that the passenger, 24-year-old Kasie Lynn Wade – admitted to hiding a bag of meth McCasland handed her under her seat.
“Wade informed [an investigator] that while they were being stopped, McCasland gave her a baggie of methamphetamine to hide or throw out, but that instead she stuck it under her seat in the vehicle,” the report reads in part.
The Vilonia woman was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony, and tampering with physical evidence, a Class B misdemeanor, following the incident.
Online records show that McCasland and Wade have since posted their respective bonds.
