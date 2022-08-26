Registration is open for the 3-mile Never Forget 9/11 run/walk set for Sept. 10 in Faulkner County.
The event will include a remembrance ceremony honoring those lost on 9/11 and benefiting the Museum of Veterans and Military History, 53 N. Mt. Olive St. in Vilonia. The run/walk will start and finish at the museum.
Race time will be 8:46 a.m. Sept. 10. The entry fee is $20 per participant.
Participants may register on Facebook at veteransmuseumvilonia or in person at the museum. Those pre-registered will receive a finisher’s medal. First-place awards will be given in nine age categories. The memorial service will be co-hosted by the Vilonia Fire Department with final call to follow.
The registration table opens at 7 a.m. Race begins at 8:46 a.m. For more information, call 501-796-8181.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.