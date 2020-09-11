From Conway Police Department reports
Traffic stop leads to 1 arrest
A Mount Vernon woman was arrested on a drug paraphernalia charge following a Sept. 3 traffic stop.
Brittany K. Bradford, 32, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia for meth or cocaine, a Class D felony, after authorities reportedly found a pipe in her purse when searching the vehicle she was riding in.
According to a felony probable cause affidavit, Bradford also had outstanding warrants against her issued by the Greenbrier Police Department and Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office.
Officer Kelton Smith pulled over the blue Dodge Durango that Bradford was riding in around 8:45 a.m. Sept. 3 after noticing the vehicle did not have a license plate. The driver told the officer he recently bought the vehicle and handed over his insurance information, driver’s license and other paperwork for the vehicle, the report states.
After looking over the driver’s information, the report states the officers also asked the three passengers for their information, which is when he found out Bradford was wanted.
According to the report, the driver gave the officer the OK to search the Durango after he admitted to having some “low-grade” marijuana in the vehicle.
While searching the vehicle, officer Smith found a glass pipe in Bradford’s purse and a second pipe wedged in the cushion of the front passenger’s seat. The woman who was sitting in the front passenger seat told police she believed the other person who was sitting in the back seat hid the pipe there “because she felt something poke her.”
The officer noted in his report that he “reached [his] hand through the seat and could see how [Colby Watson-Davis] could have put [the pipe] there.”
Online records show that Bradford was arrested on scene and later released from the Faulkner County Detention Center on her own recognizance.
Shoplifting suspect gives police his brother's name upon arrest
A Greenbrier man accused of shoplifting at Walmart is behind bars after reportedly pretending to be his brother when he was arrested.
Joshua E. Brock, 27, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia to manufacture meth or cocaine, a Class B felony; possession of drug paraphernalia to conceal meth or cocaine, a Class D felony; financial or non-financial identity fraud, a Class D felony; and theft of property, a Class A misdemeanor; following the Sept. 2 incident.
Authorities were initially called out shortly before 9:15 p.m. Sept. 2 to the Walmart on Skyline Drive after a loss prevention employee said they needed help identifying man using a self-checkout register, according to the felony probable cause affidavit filed against Brock.
The employee said the man was suspected of shoplifting at the store a few days prior and that he needed to identify the man so that he could request a warrant. While officer Steven Spurgers was on scene talking to the Walmart employee, the Greenbrier man reportedly scanned most of the items he had with him but did not pay for the radar detector he had. At this point, the report states the Greenbrier man was detained on suspicion of shoplifting.
When asked for his name, the 27-year-old told police he was “Christopher Brock.”
“The male resembled the driver’s license photo of Christopher Brock but was much lighter weight. However, he was able to provide me with the driver’s license address and a partial of the social security number,” the officer noted in his report.
The Greenbrier man was arrested on scene and taken to the Faulkner County Detention Center. After he was bonded out of jail, detention center staff alerted police that Joshua had lied about his identity, the report states.
Authorities caught up to Joshua outside of Walmart.
According to the report, the 27-year-old’s mother had picked him up from jail and took him back to her vehicle, which was the vehicle Joshua drove to Walmart prior to the alleged shoplifting incident.
After the suspect’s mother gave police to search the vehicle, police reportedly found a digital scale “with white and green residue” on it, a bullet casing that hat “white residue inside of it that was wrapped in foil” and a metal container “with white residue inside it” that appeared to connect to the metal lid that was in one of Joshua’s pockets, the report states.
Online records show that Joshua is currently behind bars in lieu of a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear Monday in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing.
