From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
Man admits he fled police after buying meth
Two men were charged in a felony drug case after one of them allegedly admitted his friend threw an ounce of methamphetamine out the window while he fled police.
Michael Wayne Perkins, 39, of Romance and Micah Curtis Gabbard, 42, of North Little Rock were both charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class B felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; and fleeing, a Class A misdemeanor; following a Sept. 5 traffic stop.
Sgt. Chad Pruett was working with the DWI task force on Rooster Road when he saw Perkins drive by 10 mph under the posted speed limit around 12:30 a.m. Sept. 5. As the vehicle passed by him, the deputy also noted one of Perkins’ tail lights were out, according to an incident report.
At this point, the report states the deputy turned around to follow the vehicle in question. As the deputy turned behind him, Perkins reportedly sped off at 80 mph.
Perkins eventually stopped on Middle Road, just after the Ranchette Road intersection, according to the report. After he stopped, Perkins and Gabbard both put their arms out of the sunroof.
While talking to deputies on scene, Perkins reportedly admitted that he was scared to pull over because he and Gabbard “had just picked up an ounce of methamphetamine from the Billy Goat Mountain area and Mr. Gabbard told him to keep driving and not stop for deputies.”
According to the Romance man’s statement, Gabbard threw the meth from the vehicle after they turned onto Middle Road.
Police searched the area in question and found two bags with a crystal-like substance in them as well as a third bag with suspected marijuana in it, according to a felony probable cause affidavit.
Perkins and Gabbard were both arrested on scene and taken to the Faulkner County Detention Center. Online records show they each posted a $10,000 bond on Sept. 12.
Woman claims children in foster care were kidnapped
A Missouri woman who called 911 claiming her children had been kidnapped and that she was receiving emergency alerts from their phones was actually pinging a phone found in her vehicle, according to an incident report.
The children in question are currently in foster care in Missouri, according to court documents.
Kimberly Diane Ross, 48, of Springfield, Missouri, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class C felony; disorderly conduct, a Class C misdemeanor; and possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; following the Sept. 7 incident.
Online records show that Ross called 911 multiple times on Sept. 7 saying her children had been kidnapped and that she had received an emergency ping from their phones. The woman said she believed the children “were being held in a house near her parked location,” which was near the intersection of Highway 365 and Billy Charles Way.
Before deputy Robert Coors got to where Ross was, the dispatch center alerted him the children in question were in foster care in Missouri. As the deputy walked up to Ross, she announced she was recording the incident and streaming live via social media, the report states.
“I advised her she was being recorded as well. Then she demanded I get a warrant to search a house to find her daughter,” the deputy’s report reads in part. “She showed me on her phone a phone location she claimed was her daughter’s that was being ‘pinged’ in a home to the northeast of our location.”
The deputy noticed the woman’s phone was turned the wrong way and that the “ping” was set for a spot just southwest of where they were. According to the report, the actual ping was for “a grassy area near the rail road tracks.”
The out-of-state woman gave police the OK to look through her vehicle, and they reportedly found two other cell phones in Ross’ vehicle. When the deputies told Ross her phone was pinging to one of the phones in her vehicle, the report state she cursed police and told deputy Coors he did not know how to do his job.
Moments after the deputies left, the woman called 911 again, saying she was still receiving emergency alerts from her daughter’s phone.
“I arrived again to find Ms. Ross was still being condescending and belligerent,” the deputy wrote in his report, adding that he arrested the Missouri woman on a disorderly conduct charge after she began cursing the deputy.
According to the report, authorities looked through the woman’s purse before allowing her to take it to the jail with her to ensure she did not have any weapons when they found a bottle of suspected Oxycodone pills. Authorities also found marijuana in the woman’s vehicle.
Before the Missouri woman’s vehicle was towed from the scene, a Mayflower Animal Welfare employee picked up Ross’ dog, according to the report.
Online records show that Ross is currently behind bars in the Faulkner County Detention Center in lieu of a $3,500 bond.
