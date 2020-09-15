From Conway Police Department reports
Resident faces DWI after driving vehicle through apartment
A Conway man is behind bars after reportedly crashing a friend’s vehicle through a Third Avenue apartment earlier this month.
Dwayne A. Haggins, 36, was charged as a habitual offender with second-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony, and also cited on suspicion of a DWI, driving on a suspended license, careless and prohibited driving and for not having liability insurance following the Sept. 4 incident.
Conway officers were called out around 7:30 p.m. on the night in question to an apartment on Third Avenue after Haggins drove his friend’s vehicle into the apartment, according to an incident report.
As officer Hannah Fleming pulled up to the residence in question, she said she could immediately see where Haggins “rammed” a Buick through the front of the apartment.
Haggins reportedly admitted to driving through the apartment “because he was drunk.”
One of the women on scene told police that Haggins was upset when he took the keys to her boyfriend’s vehicle and left the apartment. The woman said she was unsure how Haggins “managed to get the keys and drive the car away” but that when he returned to the apartment, he sideswiped two other vehicles before crashing into the front of the apartment.
The Conway Fire Department was also called to the scene on the night in question to assess the integrity of the building. However, the responding firefighters could not assess damages because the tenant “was still very upset” and was also “throwing things through the broken window.”
Haggins was taken to the Conway Police Department and asked to perform field sobriety testes. The Conway man also took a breathalyzer test, which showed he had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.15 as of 8:33 p.m. that night.
After taking he breathalyzer test and following his performance on the field sobriety tests, the 36-year-old Conway man was arrested on suspicion of a DWI. Online records show that Haggins was booked into the Faulkner County Detention Center at 11:15 p.m. Sept. 4 and that he is scheduled to appear Oct. 13 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing.
Man says pipe found in pocket isn't his
A 48-year-old man was arrested Sept. 5 after police reportedly found pills and other drug paraphernalia in his vehicle.
Roberto Clementa Trezvant of Conway was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia to manufacture meth or cocaine, a Class B felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia for meth or cocaine, a Class D felony; and driving on a suspended license, an unclassified misdemeanor; following the Sept. 5 traffic stop.
According to an incident report, Sgt. Matthew Tucker was southbound on Old Morrilton Highway on the day in question when he saw Trezvant driving a silver Kia Soul. After running the vehicle’s license plate number, the officer found out Trezvant did not have any insurance information on file.
“Based on the vehicle return not showing valid insurance, I initiated my blue lights to conduct a traffic stop,” the officer noted in his report.
While the 48-year-old searched for his insurance and registration paperwork, the officer ran his name through the Arkansas Crime Information Center and found out he had active warrants issued against him out of the Conway Police Department as well as the Conway County Sheriff’s Office. The report also states that Trezvant is on probation and has an active search waiver filed against him.
Because the 48-year-old had a search waiver against him, the report states that the officer searched his pockets and found a white sock with a clear pipe that had suspected methamphetamine residue in it.
“When I pulled the pipe out of Roberto’s pocket, he stated that it wasn’t his and that someone left it in the car,” Tucker’s report reads in part. “Once I found the pipe, I believed there to be more contraband in the car so I conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle.”
Upon searching the vehicle, the report states the officer found another pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue on it, a digital scale with residue, several baggies and 10 suspected Oxycodone pills.
Online records show that Trezvant posted a $15,000 bond early Monday morning and that he is scheduled to appear Oct. 13 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing.
