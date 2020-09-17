From Conway Police Department reports
Scott resident charged after fleeing police
A 43-year-old man is accused in a hit-and-run case that occurred after he reportedly fled sheriff’s deputies last month.
Travis Jerome Boggs of Scott was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia to manufacture meth or cocaine, a Class B felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class C felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; driving on a suspended license, an unclassified misdemeanor; and leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage, a Class C misdemeanor; after authorities reportedly found the 43-year-old lying on the ground near the Regions Bank on Dave Ward Drive.
Boggs is accused of fleeing from sheriff’s deputies on Aug. 26. According to a probable cause affidavit, the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office called off the pursuit after they lost sight of the red Chevrolet Malibu he was driving.
Soon after the sheriff’s office called off the pursuit, a Conway officer “rolled up on an accident on Highway 365 near the Dave Ward [Drive] overpass,” the report states.
A witness told police they saw a red Malibu flee the crash site before it “wrecked out over by Regions Bank.”
The witness also said they saw a woman limping away from the vehicle in question, the report states.
The woman told police she believed her right arm was broken. As authorities searched the nearby for Boggs, they could hear him yelling “I am over here!” in the woodbine near the bank.
“When I approached the male, I could tell he was in pain. He was covered in blood and was holding his side,” Sgt. Matthew Tucker noted in his report.
Boggs, who had multiple warrants issued against him, admitted he fled from deputies before crashing in Conway. The 43-year-old was taken to the Baptist Health Medical Center for treatment. The woman was taken to Conway Regional Medical Center, the report states.
Authorities also located a hat and a bag near the spot they found Boggs. According to a report, authorities found suspected marijuana, methamphetamine and a pipe with methamphetamine on it in the bag. When asked if he dropped anything after the crash, Boggs reportedly described the same hat found with the bag found by officers on scene.
Conway man fails to register as sex offender on time
A local sex offender was arrested earlier this month after he allegedly failed to check in with authorities and update his residency status for nearly one year.
Dean Kenneth Thompson Jr., 48, of Conway was arrested on Sept. 8 and charged with failure to register as as a sex offender or report an address change, a Class C felony.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the Conway man was initially scheduled to visit with the Conway Police Department sex offender coordinator on Sept. 26, 2019, but failed to show up. Authorities attempted to call Thompson several times before “someone claiming to be his wife” answered and said she would have Thompson call back.
Thompson reportedly called police on Oct. 16, 2019, saying he was “out of town on a run.” While the man was an “over-the-road trucker,” the report states that did not give him an excuse to miss his required registration verification.
According to the report, Thompson agreed to meet with the sex offender coordinator on Oct. 18, 2019, but still did not show up. Eventually, authorities found out he’d moved based on the updated driver’s license information he had in the Arkansas Crime Information Center.
“With this new lead on his possible whereabouts, Detective [Timothy] Gray and I went to the updated address on Sarah Circle,” Detective Bob Cole wrote in his report. “There, we located Mr. Thompson. Because he had not verified his registration in almost a year, and because he had changed addresses without noticing the police department, we arrested Mr. Thompson for Failure to Comply with Registration and Reporting Requirements.”
Online records show that Thompson is currently free on a $20,000 bond and is scheduled to appear Oct. 13 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing.
