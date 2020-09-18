From Conway Police Department reports
Man accused of hitting ex-girlfriend in the face
A 29-year-old man is accused of hitting his ex-girlfriend in the face before running off with her cell phone on Sept. 14.
Marquel D. Boose of Conway was charged with aggravated assault on a family or household member, a Class D felony, after authorities were called out to Salem Park Apartments regarding a domestic disturbance on the morning in question.
According to an incident report, Conway officers were called out around 1:45 a.m. to the Salem Park Apartments after another tenant said they could hear a man and a woman arguing outside.
As officer Deon Clay pulled into the apartment complex, he said he turned off his headlights so that “the suspect would not take off running on site of seeing me.”
Soon after he pulled into the parking lot, the officer said a woman ran over to his patrol car saying Boose had slapped her in the face and took off running with her phone. The officer noted in his report that the woman was crying as she described what happened.
The woman also reportedly told police that Boose had choked her “to the point where she couldn’t breathe.”
Authorities searched the nearby area but could not find Boose at the time, the report states. However, a clerk at the Bears Den Shell gas station alerted officers there was a man hiding behind the dumpster out back.
The officers went to search behind the gas station but Boose was gone. At this point, one of the officers jumped over the fence and they found the 29-year-old over by his ex-girlfriend.
Boose was arrested on scene and taken to the Faulkner County Detention Center. Online records show the 29-year-old has since posted bond and that he is scheduled to appear next on Oct. 13 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing.
Man charged with domestic battery
A 36-year-old man is charged in a domestic battery case after reportedly punching his girlfriend on Sept. 15.
Melvin Alonzo Ramos of Conway was charged with third-degree domestic battery following an incident that reportedly happened around 11:30 p.m. Sept 15.
According to an incident report, authorities were called to a residence on South Ash Street regarding a domestic disturbance. The responding officer noticed there was a woman standing in the doorway and pointing at a man who was inside the apartment in question.
When officer Joseph Manno walked inside the apartment, Ramos immediately turned around and put his hands behind his back. Once inside, the officer also said he noticed the woman’s face appeared swollen around her one of her eyes and that her face was starting to bruise.
The 30-year-old woman told police she and Ramos had been together for three years and that he was the father of her children. However, he recently began accusing her of having other boyfriends.
“According to her, he is insistent on the fact she is talking with other men,” Manno wrote in his report. “Because of this allegation, the argument sparked, leading to the physical aspect of the incident.”
Ramos reportedly punched his girlfriend one time during the altercation.
Online records show that Ramos has since posted bond and that he is scheduled to appear Oct. 16 in Conway District Court for a plea and arraignment hearing regarding the allegations against him.
Woman wanting to buy puppy thinks she was scammed
A Conway woman attempting to buy a puppy online now believes she was possibly scammed, according to a police report.
The 23-year-old woman told authorities she purchased a puppy through midlandcavapoo.com and paid $1,150 via CashApp on Sept. 11. The CashApp purchase included shipping costs, according to the woman’s statement.
A company representative communicated with the woman via text from the number 915-248-2905.
The woman began feeling suspicious and checked the website’s validity on “Scam pulse” and found out the website was “a scam site.”
According to her statement, she immediately called the bank to cancel the transaction. While her bank account showed the transaction had not gone through at the time she filed a report on Sept. 16, the woman said her Cash App account showed that it had. Later that day, the woman said she received a message from a man who identified himself as Brian Lambert who said the puppy would be delivered to her home at 4:30 p.m. the next day.
The dog would be shipped to her from El Paso, Texas, according to the text she received from “Lambert.”
