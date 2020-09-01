From Conway Police Department reports
Homeless man faces charges following parking lot fight
A 29-year-old man is charged in a felony battery case after reportedly attacking and seriously injuring another homeless man on Aug. 22.
Bradley Shane Metzger is charged with third-degree battery, a Class D felony; second-degree criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor; and public intoxication, a Class C misdemeanor; after reportedly attempting to steal another man’s backpack and leaving the man severely injured, according to a probable cause affidavit.
By the time authorities arrived on scene, the man Metzger allegedly attacked had left the parking lot behind Bulgogi and was inside the Wendy’s restaurant on Oak Street. The man “was covered in blood, his head and left ear were bleeding and his right eye was nearly swollen shut,” officer Liza Prophete wrote in her report, noting the man also had difficulty talking to her about what happened “due to his lip being cut.”
The man told police he was attacked by another homeless man in the parking lot of Bulgogi after the other man (Metzger) tried to steal his backpack.
When responding officers asked Metzger about what happened, he claimed the other man threatened him with a bamboo stick. Metzger also said a “guy with a scar on his head” had tried to kill him with a knife at a nearby homeless camp, according to a report.
Officer Hannah Fleming noted in her report that Metzger’s story changed multiple times and that he “smelled of intoxicants.”
The officer said she went over to the homeless camp and found a case of beer. There was also blood spatter around Metzger’s tent as well as on a nearby tree.
Three Bulgogi employees said they saw the two men fighting in the parking lot. One of the employees said he saw Metzger “beating on the elderly man and that they were fighting right beside his car that was parked in the parking lot.”
According to the report, the employee’s vehicle was damaged during the fight.
“Upon additional inspection, [it] was apparent that someone had punched out the [passenger side] window,” one officer’s report reads in part. “Chunks of gnarled skin was visible in the glass shards of the busted window. The hood of the vehicle had shoe prints in the dust. The were marks in the dust indicating that the metal hood had been indented and then paint was damaged and cracked. Also, an imprint of a man’s back and arms was apparent just above the windshield of the car.”
The affidavit states that Metzger’s shoe treads matched the imprints left on the vehicle.
According to the report, the victim had a “large laceration” on the top of his head with tissues protruding from it. One officer noted the injury revealed “a small portion of [the victim’s]skull.”
Metzger remained behind bars in lieu of a $10,000 bond as of press time Tuesday and is scheduled to appear next on Sept. 14 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing regarding the aforementioned allegations.
$15K bond issued in domestic battery case
A Conway man is behind bars in lieu of a $15,000 bond after reportedly choking his girlfriend and wrestling her to the floor on Aug. 23.
Chantin Donnell Jackson, 30, is charged with third-degree domestic battery, a Class D felony, and obstructing governmental operations, a Class C misdemeanor, following the Aug. 23 incident.
According to an incident report, authorities were called around 1:30 p.m. Aug. 23 to the Oakwood Village Trailer Park regarding a domestic disturbance. Before officers pulled up to the residence in question, Jackson reportedly told dispatchers that his girlfriend and left the scene with one of her friends.
The Conway man was admitted he and his girlfriend “had been involved in an altercation that started because she had been fired earlier.” According to his statement, the girlfriend had left the area with her friend “Mariah” prior to officers pulling up to the mobile home.
While emergency medical responders assessed a cut on Jackson’s left knee, one of the officers walked up to the residence to ask the girlfriend’s brother about what happened. The woman’s brother told the officer his sister was inside and that she had not left as Jackson had indicated, according to the report.
At this point, the report states the officer was able to talk to the girlfriend about what happened.
The woman told police she and Jackson were arguing “about him getting a job” when the 30-year-old turned violent and “wrapped a cord around her neck.”
“She stated that Mr. Jackson choked her with the cord and it became really hard for her to breathe,” the officer’s report reads in part, adding that the woman also told him that Jackson had punched her in the face.
Jackson reportedly told police he lied about his girlfriend being inside the residence “because he didn’t want her to get in trouble.”
Online records show that Jackson, who was convicted in September 2018 of a domestic battery charge in Conway District Court, was arrested on scene and taken to the Faulkner County Detention Center. As of press time Tuesday, the 30-year-old remained behind bars in lieu of a $15,000 bond.
Jackson is scheduled to appear next on Sept. 14 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.