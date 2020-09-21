From Conway Police Department reports
Police arrest Conway man on public intox charge
A 42-year-old man was arrested on Sept. 15 on suspicion of public intoxication after authorities received a complaint that he was “stumbling along” Oak Street, according to a police report.
The concerned caller spotted Concepscionne Joiner walking near Taziki’s around 6:30 p.m. when they called police, the report states.
Officer Haley Hudson responded and found the Conway man near the Metro PCS store in The Village Center on Oak Street. The officer noted in her report that she recognized him from previous encounters before speaking with the 42-year-old Conway man.
Once the suspect started walking towards her, Hudson said she could tell he seemed impaired.
“As I exited my vehicle, I called out to Joiner and he began to walk towards me,” the officer’s report reads in part. “As he walked, I observed him sway and stumble several times and when he got near enough to speak, I quickly detected the odor of intoxicants emanating from his person.”
Joiner reportedly slurred his words while speaking with Hudson.
The officer said she was concerned for Joiner’s safety after he said he lived a few blocks away and arrested him on suspicion of public intoxication, which is a Class C misdemeanor.
“Due to the busy traffic on Oak and Harkrider [streets] and Joiner’s intoxicated state, If felt that he would present a danger to both himself and the public if he was allowed to continue to walk the roadways,” Hudson’s report reads in part.
Online records show that Joiner has since posted bond and is scheduled to appear Nov. 2 in Conway District Court for a plea and arraignment hearing.
Woman suspected of stealing motel supplies
A Stone County woman is suspected of stealing a mattress pad, a shower curtain and several other items from a local motel earlier this month.
According to an incident report, the owner of the Budget Inn motel called Conway police around noon on Sept. 16 after noticing several items from inside Room 49 were missing.
Misty Pipkin, 37, of Fifty Six had rented the room and stayed with “a short white male with a mustache,” the owner reportedly said.
The owner told police he did not know the man’s name because he was unable to find his driver’s license when the two checked in at 10:30 p.m. the night before.
The two left the motel without checking out and reportedly took several items from the motel room, according to the report.
The owner said a mattress pad, the shower curtain, six towels, a lamp, the toilet paper spindle, a blanket and a pillow were gone. The missing items collectively were valued at $155, the report states.
Trump signs taken
A Conway woman filed a theft report on Sept. 16 after noticing two political signs went missing from her front yard.
The 64-year-old Charlie Dayer Drive resident told police she believes the two Trump 2020 campaign signs were taken from her yard “sometime during the overnight hours” on Sept. 15, according to an incident report.
The two signs were valued at about $20, the woman said, adding that “other Trump campaign signs on the street had also been taken.”
After speaking with the woman about the theft, officer Cebron Hackett alerted the dispatch center of an “extra patrol request” for the area in question.
