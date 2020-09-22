From Conway Police Department reports
Conway resident bites another woman’s ear
A Conway woman is behind bars without bond after reportedly biting another woman’s ear on Sept. 13.
Wendy Graddy Williams, 43, was charged with second-degree battery, a Class D felony, and public intoxication, a Class C misdemeanor, following a Sept. 13 incident that left a Greenbrier woman injured.
According to a probable cause affidavit, authorities were called out shortly before 8:30 p.m. Sept. 13 to the Oakwood Village Trailer Park regarding a disturbance near Lot 10.
When authorities pulled up to the area in question, they reportedly found Williams lying in the street.
Williams, who was incoherent, appeared to have blood around her mouth and on her shirt, the report states. Because the 43-year-old woman had blood on her, officer Kelton Smith called an ambulance to the scene.
Another woman on scene alerted police that Williams had bitten her friend. The woman Williams reportedly bit “had a laceration on her right wrist.”
The Greenbrier woman said she walked over to Lot 10 to visit with a friend but that no one was home at the time. As she walked away from the area, Williams began cursing and yelling at her, according to the woman’s statement.
Williams reportedly told the Greenbrier woman to leave the area before she proceeded to “attack” the Greenbrier woman, the report states. The Greenbrier woman told police she attempted to push Williams away but that when Williams fell to the ground, she “somehow grabbed her arm and began biting her.”
The Greenbrier woman admitted she hit Williams several times in self defense, according to the officer’s report. The responding emergency medical service workers treated the Greenbrier woman on scene and also recommended she go to the hospital for further treatment. Williams was taken by ambulance to the Baptist Health Medical Center for further assessment. According to the report, medical staff “did not find any injuries on Williams.”
Authorities moved to give Williams a second-degree battery charge “due to the severity of the injury the victim sustained as a result from being bitten,” the report states.
Online records show that Williams initially was given a $2,500 bond but that following a revocation in an unrelated case, she was ordered to remain behind bars in the Faulkner County Detention Center without bond.
Searcy man reportedly hits girlfriend
A White County man is charged in a domestic battery case after a hotel employee reportedly saw him hitting his girlfriend several times earlier this month.
Joseph Benard Slunge III, 24, of Searcy was charged with third-degree battery, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; as well as two Class C felony counts of possession of a controlled substance following the Sept. 13 incident.
According to an incident report, authorities were called out around 3 p.m. Sept. 3 to the Howard Johnson inn regarding a domestic disturbance.
A clerk at the hotel told police he first asked Slunge and his girlfriend to leave the area because they were arguing in front of the hotel’s entrance. Soon after he asked the couple to leave, the clerk said he saw Slunge “striking [his girlfriend] several times.” After the couple moved into an area near the kitchen in the lobby, the clerk said he saw the 24-year-old suspect punch the woman in the head “multiple times.”
Responding officers spotted the vehicle Slunge was reportedly in out in the parking lot. A juvenile was driving the vehicle, and it appeared Slunge, who was sitting in the back, was “frantically” moving things about inside the blue Dodge Saturn, the report states.
As officer Jason Case walked up to the vehicle in the parking lot, Slunge reportedly got out. When told to get back in the vehicle, the 24-year-old Searcy man reportedly said: “It was me.”
Another officer asked the man sitting in the front passenger seat to step out of the vehicle. According to the report, the man admitted there were pills in the vehicle and that they were under his seat. The man said he knew they were there because “as they were getting stopped, Slunge put them there.”
Upon searching the vehicle, police found 10 Hydrocodone pills, 30 Oxycodone pills and a marijuana “blunt.” The report also states police found “a very small blunt” in the juvenile’s purse.
Slunge has since posted a $15,000 bond and is scheduled to appear next on Oct. 13 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing.
