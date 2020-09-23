From Conway Police Department reports
Shoplifting suspect also caught with meth pipe
A Vilonia man accused of shoplifting at Walmart reportedly had a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue in it with him earlier this month.
James William Kelley, 40, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony, and shoplifting, a Class A misdemeanor, following an incident that reportedly happened on Sept. 14 at the Walmart on Skyline Drive.
According to an incident report, authorities were called out to the department store because employees suspected the Vilonia man of shoplifting. When officer Hannah Fleming arrived on scene, she soon found loss prevention employees following Kelley around the store.
After officer Liza Prophete walked inside the store, the two officers attempted to confront Kelley near the produce section, the report states.
“When [Kelley] saw us approaching, he walked away from the cart,” Fleming’s report reads in part.
After he was handcuffed, the Vilonia man reportedly told the officers “that he was going to put everything back.”
From there, the 40-year-old was taken to the loss prevention office. According to the report, authorities found Dr. Scholls shoe inserts in Kelley’s left boot. The Vilonia man also had a box of cologne hidden in his pants and a “carabiner/charger” in his back left pocket.
When searching Kelley, authorities said they also found a glass pipe with what appeared to be methamphetamine residue in it, the report states.
Online records show that Kelly was booked into the Faulkner County Detention Center at 6:38 p.m. Sept. 14 and that he posted bond at 12:17 a.m. Sept. 15.
Traffic stop ends with 2 arrests
A Little Rock couple was arrested following a Sunday traffic stop after reportedly given an officer fake names.
Tegis Tryone Turner, 30, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; obstructing governmental operations, a Class C misdemeanor; fictitious tags; an unclassified misdemeanor; driving on a suspended license, an unclassified misdemeanor; and two Class C felony counts of possession of a controlled substance. Jermanisha Bytrice Jackson also was charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; obstructing governmental operations, a Class C misdemeanor; and two Class C felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, following the incident.
Officer Haley Hudson pulled over the silver Mitsubishi that Turner was driving on Sunday after noticing the license plate was registered to another vehicle. When she walked up to the vehicle in question, Jackson, who was the front seat passenger, said the couple was using her sister’s license plate.
At this point, the report states the officer asked the driver for his ID, insurance and the vehicle’s registration paperwork. The driver claimed he did not have his driver’s license with him but said his name was Deauntae Newman. According to the report, the officer believed the driver looked similar to the photo that popped up in the return for Newman but did not believe the two were the same person.
The report also states he was able to identify the front seat passenger using the bill of sale. However, she claimed she was not Jackson and instead identified herself as Shamika Hill.
Turner appeared very nervous and was visibly shaking, Hudson noted in her report.
The 30-year-old Little Rock man claimed he was nervous “due to the fact that he has had bad encounters with police officers in the past.”
According to the report, the officer asked Turner to step out of the vehicle as she confronted him about not believing he was Newman.
Because she did not believe he was Newman, the officer asked Turner what his social security number was. At this point, the report states he sat his hat down on the back of the vehicle and began walking back and forth.
“These are common characteristics that subjects show when they are preparing to attempt to flee, so I had him lean against the back of the vehicle,” Hudson’s report reads in part. “I asked him if he was actually Deaunte and he stated ‘yeah, we’re twins.’ This statement did not make any sense, as I hadn’t asked him if he had a brother, and both Ofc. Pence and I found it odd that he and his twin had the exact same name.”
Once the couple was properly identified, the report states the officer found out Turner was wanted by the Arkansas Parole Board and the Little Rock Police Department and that Jackson had a warrant against her issued by the North Little Rock Police Department.
Because the vehicle smelled of marijuana, the report states authorities also conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and found 14 ecstasy pills five Oxycodone pills and two Alprazolam pills in the vehicle. Turner and Jackson were arrested and authorities released the vehicle to one of the couple’s friends, the report states.
