From Conway Police Departments reports
Woman's purse stolen from vehicle
An unknown suspect reportedly stole a purse from a vehicle at the Centennial Valley apartments on Monday.
A 27-year-old Conway woman filed a theft report around 5 p.m. Monday. The preschool teacher told police her vehicle was left unlocked for about one hour when the purse was taken, according to an incident report.
According to the woman’s statement, she and her children got home around 3:50 p.m. on the day in question and that she had left her vehicle unlocked while “trying to get her children into the residence.” About one hour later, the woman said she went out to her 2016 Nissan Versa when she realized her purse was missing.
The Kate Spade purse was valued at $200 and contained the woman’s driver’s license, EBT card, debit/credit cards and her family’s insurance cards. The woman also told police she had $50 in cash in the purse.
Though she’d already canceled most of her cards by the time she called police, the 27-year-old woman said she wanted to file a report. According to her statement, her vehicle was not damaged during the incident.
Residents say fraudulent unemployment claims filed under their names
Three Conway residents filed identity fraud complaints on Monday after receiving alerts that someone used their personal information to file for unemployment benefits.
Two of the residents who filed complaints said they found out someone used their information to apply for benefits after they received a letter in the mail from the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services regarding unemployment claims filed under their names. The 53-year-old man and 49-year-old woman were both advised to also file a complaint with the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office, according to an incident report.
The other resident who filed a non-financial identity fraud complaint told police he found out about the fraudulent claim under his name through the human resources department at Freyaldenhoven Heating and Cooling. The 31-year-old man said that a human resources representative had reached out to him about an unemployment claim filed under his name, according to his statement.
Authorities advised the man contact the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office and also reach out to the Social Security Administration because it was possible his social security number was compromised, the report states.
Man shows up to court while intoxicated
A Mayflower man was arrested Monday morning after he reportedly went to a district court hearing while intoxicated.
Allin Defate Lee, 52, of Mayflower was charged with public intoxication, a Class C misdemeanor, after his wife reportedly had to help him walk into the Conway District Court building.
According to an incident report, court officials believed the man’s wife was assisting Lee into the building because he was disabled. However, the soon suspected he was intoxicated.
“As she assisted him to the front doors, they observed he was in much need of assistance,” officer Jason Case’s report reads in part. “He could not stand on his own and was stumbling. Officer Williams thought at first he was disabled, but upon further inspection found him to be highly intoxicated.”
The 52-year-old was arrested on scene and is scheduled to be back in court on Nov. 2.
