From Conway Police Department reports
Couple argues, girlfriend arrested
A Jonesboro woman was arrested late Monday on suspicion of public intoxication following an argument that escalated outside her boyfriend’s home in Conway.
Andrea Jordan Lashea Cox, 18, of Jonesboro was arrested shortly before midnight Monday on a public intoxication charge after police were called to a residence on Second Avenue.
According to an incident report, the woman’s 31-year-old boyfriend called police because Cox refused to leave after she upset him.
The 31-year-old man told officer Vanessa Pieper that he and Cox started arguing after the 18-year-old “snatched” some money from his hands. The Conway man originally planned to drive Cox and her sister back to Jonesboro on Monday night. However, the report states he instead called police to have Cox “escorted off his property” after the argument ensued.
Eventually, the 31-year-old agreed to drive the sisters back home. Because the Conway man and Cox both appeared to be under the influence, the officer said she did not think it was a good idea the boyfriend drive and recommended the sister drive the group to Jonesboro.
According to the report, the group agreed it was best for the sister to drive them to Jonesboro. According to the officer’s report, the vehicle stopped “about 50 yards up the street” and the Conway man got out saying he did not want his girlfriend in the vehicle any longer. The man said Cox began yelling and cursing immediately as they began to drive away and that he “no longer wanted her in his car or on his property.”
The 18-year-old was arrested on a public intoxication charge following the incident.
Resident reports suspicious call
A Conway woman filed a complaint Tuesday after a man called her posing as a Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office deputy and demanded she tell him her social security number.
A man who called himself “Ofc. Oliver Sirus” and claimed to be a sheriff’s deputy threatened to arrest a 77-year-old Conway woman if she did not give him her social security number, according to an incident report.
The woman told officer Colton Thomas the man posing as a deputy said he would arrest her within 72 hours if she did not give him her social security number. The man claimed he needed the woman’s social security number to confirm if the woman had rented a vehicle in Texas that was later found in Jamaica “with a large amount of drugs” in it.
Teen scammed while trying to buy dog
A Conway teen attempting to buy a dog online reportedly was scammed out of $800.
A 19-year-old Conway resident filed a police report Tuesday morning saying she was scammed out of $800 when trying to purchase a dog online.
According to an incident report, the teen attempted to buy a dog off fortfamilycorgi.com and agreed via text to pay the owner $800 to have a dog shipped to her College Avenue residence. The 19-year-old told officer Charles Reynolds she sent the scammer three separate payments via Zelle. The first payment of $200 was sent on Sept. 18, the second payment of $200 was sent on Sept. 19 and the final payment of $400 was sent over on Sept. 20, the teen said.
The 19-year-old said she felt suspicious about the purchase after the owner texted her asking for another $350 “for a special crate for the dog to be shipped in.”
When she asked for a refund, the teen said the person posing as the fake company’s owner “kept telling her to just send the money.”
According to the woman’s statement, she never received a refund or the dog.
