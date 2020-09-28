From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
Conway County man hides meth in his pantsA Morrilton man arrested on drug-related charges following a traffic stop last week also had meth hidden in his underwear, according to an incident report.
Casey Ray Smith, 28, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class C felony, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class D felonies, following the Sept. 23 traffic stop.
According to an incident report, FCSO Investigator Andrew Dixon pulled over Smith around 9:30 p.m. along Old Highway 25 near Conway on the night in question after he noticed the license plate on Smith’s vehicle was out.
While explaining his reason for the traffic stop, the investigator said he noticed Smith appeared nervous, adding that Smith was visibly shaking and also sweating.
Moments after the Morrilton man admitted he did not have a driver’s license, the report states the investigator saw a glass pipe in pocket on the driver’s door. At this point, authorities asked Smith to step out of the vehicle.
Brittany Sanders, who was riding with Smith, was arrested after deputies confirmed she had an active warrant issued against her by the Conway Police Department. Following a probable cause search of the vehicle, the report states police found a syringe in the driver’s seat. Authorities also found a plastic baggie with suspected methamphetamine residue on it near the center console and an unlabeled pill bottle and a $1 bill with suspected methamphetamine on it inside the console. A second syringe was found in the front passenger floorboard, the report states.
Before he was taken to the Faulkner County Detention Center, authorities also found a baggie with about 2.6 grams of suspected methamphetamine in it in Smith’s underwear, according to a report.
Online records show that Smith is scheduled to appear Oct. 13 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing following the incident.
Traffic stop leads to meth bust
A Greenbrier man is behind bars in lieu of a $500,000 bond after authorities reportedly found about 3.4 ounces of methamphetamine under his seat.
Robert C. Hartje, 58, was charged with possession of meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver, a Class A felony, following the Sept. 24 traffic stop.
FCSO Investigator Dane Alred pulled Hartje over on Sept. 25 after noticing the 58-year-old was “driving down the center of the road” on East Republican Road and that the trailer he was pulling with his white Chevrolet truck did not have any lights, according to an incident report.
Though the 58-year-old did not have any warrants against him, the deputy asked if he could search Hartje’s vehicle. Hartje is currently facing theft by receiving, drug trafficking and multiple other drug-related charges in other unrelated felony cases previously filed in Faulkner County Circuit Court.
After the Greenbrier man denied consent for police to search his vehicle, a K-9 officer was called to the scene to have his K-9 conduct a free-air sniff around Hartje’s vehicle, the report states.
According to the report, the K-9 gave a positive alert that it detected the smell of narcotics in the vehicle. After searching Hartje’s truck, authorities reportedly found a bag wrapped in electrical tape under the Greenbrier man’s seat. The bag had 97 grams of methamphetamine in it, the report states.
A district judge has since issued a $500,000 cash-only bond against Hartje, who is scheduled to appear next Oct. 13 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing.
