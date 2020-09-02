From Conway Police Department reports
Woman accused of pushing family off porch
Formal charges were filed last week against a 37-year-old woman who reportedly pushed a child and his mother off her porch in June.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the 37-year-old Conway woman also punched the child’s mother in the face and broke several of her teeth during the June 2 incident.
Kathleen Marie Farr was formally charged on Aug. 28 with two counts of second-degree battery, which is a Class D felony.
The 37-year-old woman was watching the other woman’s two children when she began arguing with the other woman and telling her she needed to discipline her son, according to an incident report. Farr was upset because the other woman’s son was “whining” about his haircut when she told the other woman she needed to discipline her children more.
At some point during the argument, Farr pushed the children’s mother off the top step of the stairs to her resident, causing the woman to “fall off the side.”
Farr “then shoved the children off the stairs,” according to the report.
The woman’s son suffered scrapes to his legs and the daughter was uninjured following the incident. The mother, who Farr reportedly punched in the face after pushing her down the stairs, had a scrape on her left elbow, a cut on her right foot, a sprained ankle and four broken teeth, according to the affidavit.
Farr denied pushing the family off the stairs and claimed the mother fell on her way out the door.
The family has since moved to Marshall to avoid further harassment from Farr, according to detective Austin Hodge’s report.
Resident held on $15K in threat case
A Conway man is accused of threatening to kill his wife and also attempting to frame her for a self-inflicted injury.
Online records show that 33-year-old Owen James Lugo, who is currently behind bars in lieu of a $15,000 bond, was charged with first-degree terroristic threatening, a Class D felony, following the Aug. 26 incident.
According to a probable cause affidavit, authorities were called out to a residence on Clifton Street on the day in question regarding a domestic disturbance. When officer Liza Prophete pulled up to the scene, she was met by Lugo, who “had no shirt on and was very sweaty.”
The officer also noted in her report that Lugo had a scratch mark on his chest.
Lugo told police that he and his wife were arguing about him leaving work early that day and claimed “she was the one who scratched his chest.” However, according to the woman’s statement, the 33-year-old Conway man threatened to kill the wife and the couple’s roommate before scratching himself to frame her.
The woman also told police that Lugo held a lanyard against her throat and “backed her into the kitchen wall” as he threatened her.
According to the report, Lugo scratched his chest when his wife called 911. His wife told police that Lugo told her “she was going to jail too” as he scratched himself.
The roommate also told police that Lugo threatened to transform the residence “into a murder scene” and that the 33-year-old’s injury was self inflicted, according to the report.
Online records show that Lugo was booked into the Faulkner County Detention Center at 9:43 p.m. Aug. 26 and that he is scheduled to appear next on Sept. 14 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing.
